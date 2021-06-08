Penalty kick in final minute ends Spartans' run

“This is probably the toughest loss we have ever had,” junior forward Jayne Abraham said. “It is for me, personally. It definitely stings.”

With time ticking down in the final minute, Christmann knew she had to try and create a chance.

The team’s leading scorer with 15 goals, Christmann launched a shot just from inside the 18 and it grazed off the hand of a PV defender.

“It was the end of the game, it is hot out, we’ve played a lot of overtimes this season and we knew we didn’t want to play another one,” Christmann said. “Someone has to get a shot off. I shot that, saw it hit the girl's hand and was just hoping the ref blew the whistle.”

He did.

Christmann said she felt no nerves as she struck the penalty kick.

“I practice that a lot of times,” she noted. “I’ve been under pressure a lot. It is a matter of blocking everyone out. When I can do that, it is just me and the goalie.”

In all three of their defeats this season — Bettendorf, Dowling Catholic and Ankeny — PV lost 1-0.