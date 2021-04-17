Penalty kicks lift Quincy past Rock Island

QUINCY — Gavin Higgins missed his first chance to score in the Quincy High School boys soccer team's season finale at Flinn Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Rock Island goalkeeper Benjamin Samuelson saved Higgins' penalty kick attempt in the 36th minute.

Higgins was awarded another chance when teammate Andrew VanderMaiden drew a foul in the box in the 59th minute, and he was determined not to come up empty handed.

"I was thinking the same side, my guess was he was going to go to the opposite side so I just stuck with the same side and it worked out," Higgins said.

Samuelson indeed went the opposite way and Higgins buried the ball in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead, the he added another goal off a penalty kick — again drawn by VanderMaiden — in the 80th minute to secure a 2-0 victory for the Blue Devils.

"It was a great way to end it," Higgins said of the Blue Devils finishing at 9-5-1 on the year and 5-1-1 in Western Big Six Conference play. "Not a lot of people get to end their season with a win with regionals and everything, but it really felt good."