Penalty kicks lift Quincy past Rock Island

QUINCY — Gavin Higgins missed his first chance to score in the Quincy High School boys soccer team's season finale at Flinn Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Rock Island goalkeeper Benjamin Samuelson saved Higgins' penalty kick attempt in the 36th minute.
Higgins was awarded another chance when teammate Andrew VanderMaiden drew a foul in the box in the 59th minute, and he was determined not to come up empty handed.
"I was thinking the same side, my guess was he was going to go to the opposite side so I just stuck with the same side and it worked out," Higgins said.
Samuelson indeed went the opposite way and Higgins buried the ball in the back of the net for a 1-0 lead, the he added another goal off a penalty kick — again drawn by VanderMaiden — in the 80th minute to secure a 2-0 victory for the Blue Devils.
"It was a great way to end it," Higgins said of the Blue Devils finishing at 9-5-1 on the year and 5-1-1 in Western Big Six Conference play. "Not a lot of people get to end their season with a win with regionals and everything, but it really felt good."
By no means was the decision an easy one. After Higgins' first goal, the Rocks (5-4-1, 5-3-1 WB6) turned up the heat offensively. Blue Devils goalkeeper Frank Heck finished with six saves, four coming in the final 15 minutes including a diving, one-handed shot that turned away a free kick from Alejandro Torres.
"It was a dog fight, it really was," Heck said. "I just wanted to keep the shutout, keep our communication up and score some more goals."
Samuelson finished with four saves on the day, including the first penalty kick attempt. Rocks coach Rudy Almanza was pleased with his keeper's performance, but not the outcome.
"Losing the game on PKs is tough, for me. It's always a hit or miss, right call or wrong call," Almanza said. "My keeper is awesome. He's a great guy."
Rock Island came out strong in the second half after not much offense in the first. The Rocks led Quincy in total shots 12-8, but though the were getting deep penetration into the attacking third, Rocky couldn't find the finishing touch.
" That's probably been the toughest part this whole season," Almanza said. "That first touch on the run, it's the most critical. If you can't get that down, obviously it will get away and you won't get your opportunity.
"That's kind of been the struggle a little bit this year, hopefully next year will be better."