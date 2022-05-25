Pleasant Valley beats historical sticking point Bettendorf to return to state tournament

Pleasant Valley's boys soccer team checked off so many boxes in last year's state title run.

Reach the tournament for the first time in program history? Check.

Win a tournament game? Check.

Win a state title? Check.

But despite all that success, there was still one last monkey to get off the back.

In all its years of almosts, PV too often saw its season end at the hands of Bettendorf in a substate final.

So with a trip to state on the line Wednesday, the No. 4 Spartans finally checked off that last box, beating the 14th-ranked Bulldogs 1-0 in a Class 3A substate final to return to the state tournament and continue their title defense next week in Des Moines.

The Spartans enter as the 6 seed and will play Urbandale at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

"This rivalry has been one for the ages," Spartans senior defender Colin Meyer said. "They always come and give us their best game and we knew coming in we've never beaten them in the substate final. Last year we made history, and it's another year to make history again, so that's what we did."

Though the win came over its crosstown rival and historical sticking point, that didn't make it any sweeter for PV head coach Wayne Ward, who hugged many of the Bettendorf players after the match.

"Actually it hurts more because I know many of those kids, coach many of those kids," Ward said. "I told many of the boys that, if we'd won or lost tonight, would I have been upset we lost? Yeah, but I would have been equally as happy because I have a lot of friends and boys I've been involved with throughout their soccer career."

PV (16-1) grabbed a 1-0 regular season win back in April and in the muggy conditions at Spartan Stadium, Wednesday's game was just as well-contested.

The first half was back and forth, played mainly through the midfield.

PV had more quality chances, with four shots on frame, but couldn't capitalize, JJ Gonzalez-Hayes playing big in net and defender David Canfield making a huge block on a shot from Rhys Ward the one time the Bettendorf goalkeeper was caught out of position.

In years past against Bettendorf (14-6), those missed chances spelled disaster for the Spartans, particularly in 2019 when Bettendorf eked out a win in penalty kicks. Sensing the Bulldogs were happy to rest their fates in another shootout, PV came out firing in the second half.

"We knew they were coming into this game trying to win off PKs or a tie," senior Rhys Ward said. "They had three shots in the first half, all from 35-plus out and seeing how happy they were with tying us in the first half definitely made us mad. We knew if we just settled in and played how we did, pass-connect, pass-connect, a goal would come."

And a goal did come as Justin Ancelet threaded a ball to Ward, who scored in the 42nd minute to put PV on top.

"We just had to come out firing, the chances were there, we just had to put them away," Ancelet said. "When I had the assist to Rhys, everything just clicked and then we started playing like an actual team."

From there, PV relied on its defense to carry it through, and the Spartan back line rose to the occasion, though not without a few scary moments late.

Chase Wakefield fired a shot in the 77th minute that required a jumping save from keeper Jack Kilstrom, and then Tristan Wakefield had a good chance on a 1-on-1 that sailed wide of the net in the closing minute.

It's the fifth straight match against Bettendorf that PV has not conceded a goal.

"Our defense has been playing together for ages," Meyer said. "We're super confident in each other and we're skilled back there too. Our team trusts us, we trust our team and it works for us."

After the game, Bettendorf players stood and watched as PV celebrated, the first time it had ever lost to its rival on the substate stage.

"I thought we played a great game. I don't know if we could have played any better than putting one in," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "I thought we prepared well, I've got a great group of kids and that was a heckuva substate championship.

"We just came up on the short end and that's why they're the defending state champs."

Bettendorf graduates nine seniors but does return its four top scorers next year.

"These guys have been great to coach and this hurts," Pennington said. "I like the team I've got and I like the team I've got coming back, but we'll miss the seniors."

PV has spent all year with a target on its back, and with the exception of a 3-0 loss to Waukee Northwest, has looked every bit capable of defending its state title.

They're ready.

"Last year people called us underdogs, they didn't have any expectations," Meyer said. "Now, we're continuing to make a name for ourselves because we know how good we are and how skilled we are and we're proving that to everybody year after year."

