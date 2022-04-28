Pleasant Valley crisp in win over North Scott

With a pair of big contests on the horizon, the Pleasant Valley boys soccer team made sure not to get caught looking ahead.

The Class 3A second-ranked Spartans were crisp in their passing, had strong possession and defense en route to a 4-0 win over North Scott Thursday at Spartan Stadium. PV travels to Iowa City Saturday to face No. 6 Waukee Northwest and No. 15 Iowa City High.

"Taking our focus off of this game could have affected the result and affected our team attitude, but we stayed locked in and we stayed with it and the end result showed," forward Jeffery Rinker said.

The win over North Scott avenges the Spartans' sole MAC loss last season, one of the few blemishes on their way to a state championship.

Rinker had a goal and an assist in the win, his goal coming just two minutes in. Rinker jumped on a cross from Alex Hunter and buried for his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

"We were fired up off the start, we knew what happened last year and did not want that to happen again, losing the saddest game of our season, our lowest point. We wanted to give them the game they should have had last year and the goal off the start gave us the momentum to keep pushing, to keep the pressure up."

Bryce Rubel scored on a cross from Rhys Ward in the 12th minute, then Rinker found Owen Gannaway crashing the net in the 40th minute to put the Spartans up 3-0 at halftime.

"They were good, they were solid. I wasn't overly mad at our players, I thought we did some good things ... but they did a lot of things great," North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said. "They're a force to be reckoned with and we just couldn't answer."

PV's passing was crisp throughout the match, and the Spartans added a fourth goal from Ward, whose blast from about 30 yards out trickled through the hands of North Scott keeper Jakob Nelson in the 45th minute.

The Lancers (6-4, 3-3 MAC) mounted some pressure in the second half but only had two shots on goal in the match. Pleasant Valley (9-0, 6-0) keeper Jack Kilstrom recorded his eighth shutout of the season.

"We've been playing great as a team, these last couple games especially and everything's been clicking for us and defense especially is playing super good," Kilstrom said. "Communication is one of the biggest things and Colin Meyer is doing fantastic, just leading the defense, Carter Spangler, our two centerbacks are doing a fantastic job running everywhere, being everywhere, it's awesome."

Pleasant Valley can now turn its attention to the weekend and an opportunity to see where it stacks up against some of the teams around the state.

"I won't say it was a perfect performance, but it was pretty close," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "The worry is going to be, we always try to peak in May, just before substate and I hope the fact that we're still on an upward climb to get better; if we get better than that, I don't see anybody in the state beating us.

"We're looking forward to the weekend, looking forward to playing some different teams, different styles ... we're looking forward to the challenge, for sure."

