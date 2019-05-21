With Pleasant Valley facing a strong, relentless wind in the first half, it was fair to question how much offense the Spartans would be able to generate in the first 40 minutes against Muscatine.
It took Ellie Scranton three minutes to provide the answer.
The Spartan junior took a ball, split the Muscatine defense and curled a shot that bounced off the far post and in to give PV an early lead, one the Class 3A No. 9 Spartans turned into a 3-0 win over the 13th-ranked Muskies on Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
"We knew the weather conditions coming in weren't going to be the best and we knew Muscatine was going to come out and give us all they had," said Scranton, who scored two goals on the night. "I think that gave us a lot of confidence, realizing, yeah the wind is going to be a factor and we're going to have to deal with that but we can still fight through it and put some on early."
The win guarantees PV (10-5, 7-2) no worse than a third-place finish in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Muscatine (8-6, 6-3) finishes fourth. Second-place Bettendorf closes out its conference slate today against Davenport West in a game that was postponed from Tuesday.
After losing six seniors from a state tournament team, a third-place finish isn't something the team takes lightly.
"It means a lot because a lot of people were doubting us and we had no idea how this season was going to shake out," said senior Sam Hutton, one of three seniors on the team. "To be able to come out here and place third with a really young team and prove everybody wrong, it's nice."
After Scranton's first goal, that youth showed its potential as freshman Camryn Woods fired a shot through traffic and into the net in the 29th minute. It's Woods' seventh goal of the season, tied for the team lead along with classmate Jayne Abraham.
Scranton ended the scoring in the 63rd minute, heading in a rebound after a free kick from Jenna Aller ricocheted off the crossbar.
"One of the things we've struggled with is outworking other teams and being as physical as other teams," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "Tonight, we challenged the ball, we won the ball and then we kept it on the ground and moved it around. We've got some talented players and it's nice when they score, makes the game easier."
Despite having the wind in the first half, Muscatine didn't muster a shot in the first 40 minutes and was outshot 16-1 in the game.
"Credit to PV, they're a great team all-around, they kept the ball low on the attack in and we just couldn't find a shot," Muscatine head coach Nathan Meineke said. "We weren't aggressive and PV was."
The Spartans now have a week off before they open up the postseason against either Davenport Central or Cedar Rapids Washington next Wednesday. They plan to use that time to continue the improvement the young team has already shown this season.
"Just keep doing what we're doing, keep it up," senior goalkeeper Ashlee Kwak said. "We know we have to keep working hard and keep getting better."