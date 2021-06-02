Pleasant Valley rediscovers playoff urgency, rolls past Dubuque Senior

It's been nearly two years since Pleasant Valley has experienced playoff soccer.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time the Spartans played an elimination game was June 6, 2019, in a state quarterfinal match against Waukee.
So though they're experienced and battle tested, it still took a little while for the second-ranked Spartans to find that do-or-die playoff tenacity and break through in a Class 3A regional semifinal against Dubuque Senior, scoreless for the first 33 minutes before two late first-half goals propelled PV to a 6-0 win Wednesday at Spartan Stadium.
"I think that was just lacking urgency because we were really confident going into this game and I think we overlooked it," junior Camryn Woods said. "I know we can get the win but we just need the confidence and the urgency to get the ball in the back of the net."
PV (16-2) hosts Bettendorf in a regional final at 6 p.m. Friday.
The game was deadlocked until Isabel Russmann's goal in the 34th minute, but Pleasant Valley controlled play the entire match. Up until Russmann's goal, PV had 17 shots to Senior's one and had one goal waived off because of an offsides call.
However, because of a Senior (4-12) defense intent on packing the box, only a handful of those shots were quality looks, and Senior keeper Reagan Whalen made nine of her 16 saves while the game was still scoreless.
"We probably needed to be a little more aggressive in the box, but Dubuque put a lot of people on defense; their formation was one that just stacked a whole bunch of people right in the middle," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "We just wanted to make sure we didn't settle for a wide open distance shot when we could take it 10 more yards and have a better shot. ... We didn't think that was our best soccer in the first half, but credit to Senior, they got in our way."
Once Russmann broke the tie, better shots were found and the floodgates opened. Morgan Russmann scored on an assist from Woods in the 36th minute, then Woods opened up the second half with a goal in the 43rd minute. Maya Hartz scored on a strike from about 35 yards out in the 48th minute, then Morgan Russmann added her second goal in the 49th minute before Adelaide Wolfe capped the scoring in the 57th minute.
"We just needed to take a deep breath and focus on the little things because I think when we lose track of those, we tend not to finish as well. After Isabel got that first one, it made us relax more," said Morgan Russmann, who now has 19 goals in her freshman season. "It proved to us that when we focus on the little things and we find the back of the net we're a lot more successful. We worked a lot on finding the extra passes and we did that a lot in the second half."
PV outshot Senior 31-2 in the match and the PV defense collected its 14th shutout of the year, and sixth straight, rarely letting the Rams cross the Spartan 30-yard line until the waning minutes.
Now PV prepares to face its rival in Bettendorf, which handed the Spartans one of their two losses this year, a 1-0 match back on April 30.
With a state trip on the line, PV is eager for the rematch.
"We've been prepping for them ever since our loss," Morgan Russmann said. "We've just been preparing for them all season. We'll definitely be ready."