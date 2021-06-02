Pleasant Valley rediscovers playoff urgency, rolls past Dubuque Senior

"We probably needed to be a little more aggressive in the box, but Dubuque put a lot of people on defense; their formation was one that just stacked a whole bunch of people right in the middle," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "We just wanted to make sure we didn't settle for a wide open distance shot when we could take it 10 more yards and have a better shot. ... We didn't think that was our best soccer in the first half, but credit to Senior, they got in our way."

Once Russmann broke the tie, better shots were found and the floodgates opened. Morgan Russmann scored on an assist from Woods in the 36th minute, then Woods opened up the second half with a goal in the 43rd minute. Maya Hartz scored on a strike from about 35 yards out in the 48th minute, then Morgan Russmann added her second goal in the 49th minute before Adelaide Wolfe capped the scoring in the 57th minute.

"We just needed to take a deep breath and focus on the little things because I think when we lose track of those, we tend not to finish as well. After Isabel got that first one, it made us relax more," said Morgan Russmann, who now has 19 goals in her freshman season. "It proved to us that when we focus on the little things and we find the back of the net we're a lot more successful. We worked a lot on finding the extra passes and we did that a lot in the second half."