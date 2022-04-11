Pleasant Valley responds to rankings snub with win over Bettendorf

The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association changed how it ranks boys soccer teams this season.

It involves computer rankings and a formula that takes into account a team's record, the strength of its schedule, the strength of its wins, as well as other factors, a similar system to the ratings percentage index used during the high school football season.

So despite returning nine starters from a state championship team, Pleasant Valley found itself unranked when the first rankings came out Sunday.

It lit a fire under the Spartans.

"We're just here to prove everyone wrong," midfielder Aidan Judd said. "We love it, it drives us more."

Judd's penalty kick goal in the 37th minute was the difference Monday as PV grabbed a 1-0 win over Bettendorf, which was third in the rankings.

PV (3-0, 3-0 MAC) is used to being the underdog, the sixth seed in last year's trip to state. The Spartans responded to that by rolling off three straight wins to capture their first state title in program history. And though they claim to enjoy the role, players admitted it was a little grating to not be ranked at this point.

"We're just going to show people who we really are, and why we were the state champions last year," defender Colin Meyer said. "When we get angry, we'll play like we've never played before."

Judd's goal at TouVelle Stadium came after a handball in the box on a Pleasant Valley cross. The senior midfielder lined up the kick and fired it into the right side of the net while Bettendorf goalkeeper JJ Gonzalez-Hayes dove the other way.

"It's a great feeling," Judd said. "I know all them personally, they all know where I'm going and I just put it away."

Aside from Judd's goal, it was an even match. PV had 10 shots to Bettendorf's nine, both teams had two corners as well as eight fouls.

Bettendorf (4-2, 2-1) had a few more quality looks in the first half, and then PV opened the second half with a strong possession game that led to some offensive chances in the first 20 minutes of the second frame. The Spartans did a good job throughout the game negating the speed of the Bulldogs, especially on the outside.

"We knew that coming in, we knew they had some speed so we watched them all game, had some people man-marked and we've got some fast guys too in the back," Meyer said. "It feels great, coming into Bettendorf on their home turf and playing our game that we've played year after year, it just feels amazing."

Bettendorf countered by switching up its formation, moving Tristan Wakefield up top, and it nearly paid off in the 64th minute when he got open for a one-timer. But his shot sailed just over the crossbar and PV kept Bettendorf from any more quality threats the rest of the match.

"I am so proud of the level of which we stepped it up this year ... that was a great high school soccer game," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "It's unfortunate a penalty kick decided it but we're walking off the soccer field with our heads held high.

"That's as good as a team you're going to see in the state of Iowa and we played dead-even."

The Spartans have not allowed a goal in six straight contests dating back to last year's state tournament. They've also not conceded a goal to Bettendorf in its last four meetings dating back to 2018.

"Good solid defending. If you don't concede, you don't lose," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "It's always difficult when you come away from home, as much as it's only 10 minutes on a bus ride, it's always away from home. They had a couple (looks), just disciplined shape and defending."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.