Pleasant Valley returns to 3A title game after win over Cedar Rapids Prairie

DES MOINES — It was more a cross than a shot. For Braden Simmons, the result was all that mattered.

The Pleasant Valley junior forward used fancy footwork to keep the ball inbounds, then fired it toward the net. The ball sailed over Cedar Rapids Prairie keeper Aiden Neumann for the game's first goal in the 22nd minute, spurring the Spartans to a 3-0 win Friday and a return trip to the Class 3A state title game as defending champions.

"It was a cross to the back post but because my angle was so tight, it ended up curving and going in," Simmons said. "I think that kind of rattled them a lot. Our confidence was very high, as usual, and it got us going."

PV plays Waukee Northwest, a 2-1 winner over Ankeny Centennial, at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cownie Soccer Park.

While Simmons got the scoring started, the game's defining moment came just nine minutes in.

After a shot from Justin Ancelet deflected off the crossbar, PV had a rare breakdown defensively.

It left Prairie's Drew DeSmidt all alone in front of the goal, but PV keeper Jack Kilstrom came up with the point blank save to keep the game scoreless.

"We started off kind of slow. I don't know if it was nerves, or the grass, but we just made a minor mistake and I was there to stop it so it ended up OK," Kilstrom said. "I think it really got us going. We put a lot of trust in our defense, I trust them with my life. It's crazy, I've got trust in them they've got trust in me."

The save kept PV's postseason shutout streak alive, now at 620 minutes.

"If our goalkeeper is man of the match, we've done something wrong, but that's what goalies are for," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "In that split second, he wins you the game. If they go up 1-0, then their tails are up and it could be a completely different game. What a save. He's big, got all the tools and is a great goalkeeper."

And despite going into halftime up a goal, PV didn't feel it had played its best soccer.

"We were a little bit lethargic, if I have to be honest, and some of our passes were short and then we tried even harder and then it got worse and worse," Ward said. "The goal helped, get everybody in at halftime and said, 'Look, we're a better soccer team and we need to just do the basic things and the rest will come.'"

The Spartans took control of the game quickly in the second half. Aidan Judd scored his second goal of the tournament in the 43rd minute, then another shot from Judd ricocheted off a Prairie defender and into the net in the 49th minute.

In PV's quarterfinal win over Iowa City West, the Spartans also came out strong in the second half, scoring just five minutes into the second frame.

"We just come out fired up in the second half, it puts the other team down if you get a quick goal," Judd said. "We kind of focus on that, we focus on what we need to work on in the first half and then we contribute that in the beginning of the second half, we just take advantage."

Prairie never threatened the rest of the way, allowing the Spartans to sub in reserves down the stretch.

Waukee Northwest handed Pleasant Valley its only loss of the season, a 3-0 loss back on April 30. PV's given up just two goals since, and is eager to get a second chance at the Wolves.

"We made mistakes in that game — a lot of mistakes — and we know we're a better team," Kilstrom said. "It's just trusting ourselves and play our game. If we play our game, I think we have a fantastic chance."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.