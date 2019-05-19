The basement at the Ward household is scheduled to undergo some renovations.
That's thanks to the family's four sons, Owen, Isaac, Rhys and Evan, who spent hours growing up playing soccer against each other, the result of which was more than a few holes and scratches in the walls.
"Before school, after school, we'd just be down there getting physical with each other. Passing, doing drills, coming up with ideas that would happen in a game and repeating it over and over," Isaac said. "Whenever the ball hit the wall, my dad would know because he could hear it upstairs so we had to make sure our passes were perfectly set, our touches were perfect so the ball wouldn't hit the wall."
That time spent down there is paying off, especially for Isaac and Rhys, who have led the Class 3A No. 4 Spartans to a 14-1 regular season record, which included a dominant undefeated run to an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
The Spartans outscored conference opponents 48-0 en route to winning their second straight title after sharing the honor with Bettendorf last year. They'll open up their postseason Wednesday in a substate semifinal against the winner of Dubuque Senior and Independence.
It's truly a family affair this year for the Spartans, who are coached Isaac and Rhys' father Wayne Ward.
"I'm just taking it all in. We've had an unbelievable season this year," said Isaac, a senior midfielder. "It's really nice to have this opportunity and to have such a good team."
Soccer has always been a part of the Ward household. Wayne, Owen and Isaac were all born in England and brought the nation's passion for the sport to the United States when they moved overseas to DeKalb, Illinois in 2002.
After moving to the Quad-Cities in 2008, Wayne began coaching with the Bettendorf Soccer Association, where he had a hand in coaching each of his sons at the club level. He took over the helm at Pleasant Valley last season after spending a year as the girls head coach.
Owen graduated from Pleasant Valley in 2017 and Evan is currently in seventh grade, so getting a chance to now coach his sons at the high school level is something the family patriarch doesn't take for granted.
"It’s always special whenever I get a chance to be with my boys and fortunately they enjoy the same sport that I do and it gives us a chance to be together." Wayne said.
That family dynamic could present challenges, but for the most part, they're able to separate the soccer from family.
The familiarity has also helped.
"It’s pretty nice because we think the same," Isaac said. "Whenever he’s talking about something that people don’t understand or pick up on, I know instantly what he’s talking about.
Isaac has been a key piece for the Spartans the past four years, entering the postseason with 21 goals and 41 assists in his career. With solid field vision and great creativity, he's been especially good at facilitating this season, breaking the school's single-season assist record held by his brother Owen, now with 16 on the year.
"I think the creativity and the vision come from the fact we watch a lot of soccer at home," Wayne said. "We’re fortunate, when you watch soccer, the camera angles are perfect … people analyzing the game, slow motion, different angles and I truly think that helps."
Rhys, meanwhile, has enjoyed a strong freshman season, scoring nine goals and adding four assists to finish the regular season third on the team in points. He admitted the high school game presents challenges the club game doesn't, but has been able to settle in and be a key piece this season.
Playing with Isaac has helped in that regard.
"He knows the game so well and he can read the play and it’s great because he’s an amazing soccer player," Rhys said of his brother. "He tries to critique everything I do and tells me what I need to work on and I always listen to him. He knows what he's doing."
While winning the MAC is always a goal, it's not the biggest one the Spartans set for themselves at the beginning of the season.
There have been plenty of opportunities for Pleasant Valley to reach the state tournament, including last season when the Spartans fell to Bettendorf in the substate final. The Spartans have been to nine substate finals since 2003 but have never broken through.
Owen and Isaac reached a substate final in 2017, falling 1-0 to Iowa City High, so Isaac knows full well the heartache that comes with losing the final game of a high school career.
It's motivating both him and Rhys this postseason.
"I remember coming home and how mad and how frustrated they were," Rhys said. "(Owen) always tells me when he comes home, you better win state, you better take it to state because he knows that we can do it. ... It makes me want to work harder and give (Isaac) what he's earned because he puts a lot of effort into our team to make it successful."
Following the season, Isaac will attend Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan. He committed to play soccer there this past winter, thanks in part to Jon Sandoval, who coached Davenport West before becoming the Wildcats' assistant coach last fall.
"I instantly fell in love with the campus and loved everything about it," Isaac said. "Being far from home is something I've always wanted to do after high school, just start a whole new life and being able to get this opportunity is amazing."
Isaac leaves for college in August but right now, he's focused on trying to extend his high school career and keep the family together on the soccer field for a couple more weeks.
"We've been talking about this ever since my dad started coaching high school," Isaac said. "Knowing it's my last opportunity to play in the area, with people that I know and with Rhys as my brother and my dad as a coach, it all plays a huge role."