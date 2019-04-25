ELDRIDGE — With wind and rain beating down on The Pitch Thursday night, Pleasant Valley knew it needed to strike quickly.
Twelve minutes was all the Class 3A No. 7 Spartans needed as PV scored two quick goals, then went into shutdown mode to grab a 2-0 win over North Scott.
"You never know," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "The game could have been called at halftime with lighting so it was important we get up early and not concede an early goal and then have the weather beat us because the game is called at halftime."
Rhys Ward scored both goals, burying a cross from Reece Spangler in the eighth minute, then burying a rebound in the 12th minute. Ward's first goal was set up by a solid run from Spangler, who gained the corner and found Ward streaking towards the net and the freshman got a back foot touch on the ball to put it in the net.
"I saw (Spangler) dribbling down the right side. ... I cut in and I had no angle to flick it in so I went behind my back and scored," said Ward, who leads the Spartans with eight goals on the season. "We didn't play too good, but we got through it."
PV's defense collected its eighth straight shutout, limiting the Lancers to just five shots and forcing Gabe Johnson to only have to make two saves, his biggest on Thade Gottschalk in the 57th minute.
Spangler was a big key to the shutout, vocal throughout the match and also shifting over to center the Spartan back line after they lost Noah Decker to an injury in the second half.
"I think that's my best quality, just using my voice to get everyone ready before the game," Spangler said. "The only goal we've let in (this season) is a PK so it's awesome."
North Scott (7-3, 4-2) played a little tentatively defensively at times and also rushed some of its better offensive chances, perhaps showing the nerves of a team that only has five seniors.
"We played off them too hard, almost too much respect. We knew they deserved our respect, but individually we gave them too much room and they created," North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said. "We played a little bit of low pressure to try and cut down channels and it really did work. We nicked some balls early and every time we nicked them, two or three times in a row, immediately we'd distribute it right back to them.
"When you're playing a team like this and there's a little bit of hype around it, it comes with the territory."
The win puts Pleasant Valley (8-1, 5-0) firmly in control of the MAC race, a half-game ahead of Bettendorf, whom the Spartans already beat. Davenport North is the only team left on PV's conference schedule with a winning record.
This weekend serves as a bigger test for PV's other goals, with games against No. 2 Ankeny Centennial and No. 4 Iowa City High on Saturday.
With substate play less than a month away, the Spartans are continuing to focus on improving from game to game, and half to half.
"I thought second half we played much better soccer than in the first half," Wayne Ward said. "We controlled the ball, looked after the ball. We've worked really hard on not only winning it but what we do with that first pass."