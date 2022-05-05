Pleasant Valley's outside attack leads to win over Davenport North

An outside-in attack worked wonders for Pleasant Valley Thursday.

With well-executed crosses and aggressive set pieces, the Class 3A No. 3 Spartans rolled to an 8-2 road win over Davenport North.

Seven different Spartans scored, with three PV players notching their first goals of the season to remain tied with Muscatine atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.

"The focus was we've got to play together because if you play together, you get the ball moving more and it's easy to finish," said sophomore Caden Rubel, who had a goal and an assist in the second half. "It bodes well because that means we can play anyone we need to and at any point in time, we can get it going. There's a lot of people who are unselfish on our team so anyone can score at any point in time."

Playing on a wet, grass field at Davenport North, PV (11-1, 7-0 MAC) jumped out to a quick lead when a free kick from Rhys Ward went off the head of Justin Ancelet to the foot of Bryce Rubel and into the net in the 7th minute.

The Spartans added goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, and Bryce Rubel scored his second of the game in the 22nd minute as PV took a 4-0 lead into halftime.

"We talked about getting around the outside and we scored on a lot of crosses because it was full in the middle," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "You never know, with injuries, with red, yellow cards ... it's a squad game and you need everybody involved and everybody ready to go. We had that today."

Though PV doubled its lead in the second half, there were bright spots from the Wildcats (8-4, 3-3).

Chase Green scored on a breakaway goal in the 59th minute, and added his 13th of the season off a throw in from George Rucker in the 74th minute. It's the first time this season PV has allowed a goal in conference play, and just the second time all year the Spartans have allowed at least two goals in a game.

"At halftime, we talked about using that half to find out who we are and what we have to do if we see them again," North head coach Dave Gamble said. "We forget about this one and put it in the back, to remember what happened if we do see them at substate."

Ian Padron was also big in net for the Wildcats, making 11 saves and keeping the game closer than it could have been.

"That game could have been 10-0, easily," Gamble said. "Ian Padron played out of his mind and he showed up 10 minutes before the game because he was taking an AP test. To come in and play that well, I'm very proud of him."

The two goals allowed gives PV something to work on heading into its final three games of the regular season, and into substate, where the Spartans could see the Wildcats again.

"It's important that we don't concede," Ward said. "I think some of it was concentration, and it's hard when you have the ball for extended periods, and as a defender and a goaltender you have to continue to concentrate even though you might not be in the play, and that's something these guys have got to learn because there may be other times where we're not busy all the time and losing 1-0 would be unacceptable for sure."

