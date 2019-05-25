Micah Poole was smiling as he made the save.
With Bettendorf's season on the line, the senior goalkeeper rose to the challenge, stopping the final three penalty kick shots he faced and Reilly Tabares scored the final goal in the sixth round of the shootout to give Bettendorf a 1-0 (3-2 PK) win over third-ranked Pleasant Valley at Spartan Stadium.
The victory sends the 13th-ranked Bulldogs back to the Class 3A state tournament for the third straight season.
"Those last couple saves, I don't know," said Poole, who rushed to celebrate with his team after turning aside the final shot. "I tried reading it, I was praying to God I would get lucky, and that's all thanks to him. That's all I can really say."
Poole wasn't just at his best in the shootout, he was solid for the 100 minutes prior, challenging corner kicks and coming out another time to break up what looked to be evolving into a solid offensive run from the Spartans (15-2).
"I knew I had to step up for our defense; that's the best we've ever played on defense," Poole said. "It's unreal what they did this entire game."
Poole's praise was returned by his teammates.
"That was the game of his season so far," Bettendorf junior defender Sam Dunn said. "That's the best he's played."
Since allowing three goals to PV on April 8, the Bulldogs (12-2) have been scored on just twice, the win over the Spartans their 11th shutout of the season. A big reason was the decision to move Joe Byrne up from center back to a defensive midfielder position about halfway through the season.
"He's been winning everything, in the air, on the ground," Dunn said. "He controls the middle, and that just makes it so much easier on the defensive side. He controls it, and the only ones we have to defend against are the ones that are over him.
"That's the one change we made, and it changed the season."
While Bettendorf fans stormed the field, mobbing Poole and the Bulldogs, the Pleasant Valley players laid heartbroken on the field. It's another chapter in the ever-growing tale of frustration and futility for the program, now 0-for-10 in substate finals and still searching for its first trip to state.
PV won the MAC outright and posted a school-record 15 shutouts, allowing just two goals all year. Still, it wasn't enough to get the Spartans to Des Moines.
"What can I say?" PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "It just wasn't our day, it never seems to be our day. It wasn't for lack of effort. Proud of the boys, proud of everyone who's been involved with the program, and the future's bright.
"It's frustrating every year in the sense there's always a new set of players, and they're all keen and eager to make a difference. We'll go back to the drawing board and see if there's a different way we have to approach it to try and be successful."
The Spartans had to switch up their rotations after losing senior midfielder Reece Spangler to an injury in the first half and were without sophomore defender Jack Roemer for much of the second half as he was also dealing with an injury that limited his minutes.
Still, the Spartans had their chances.
Drew Guinn had a breakaway look that he fired over the net in the 52nd minute. Isaac Ward had a pair of free kicks from just outside the penalty box, one hitting the post and the other sailing just wide of the net later in the half.
And possibly the best chance of the day came in the final seconds, as Ward ripped a shot from inside the penalty box that dinged off the crossbar in the 100th minute.
"I thought he scored it, when I turned around," Poole said. "Seeing it ring off the crossbar, that gave me my second wind, knowing we had a chance to win this game now."
Bettendorf joins Iowa City West and West Des Moines Valley as the only teams in Iowa history to reach the state tournament 20 times. All have come under head coach Ben Pennington, who matched West Des Moines Valley's Aziz Haffar for most state tournament appearances in state history by a coach.
"I can't believe it, 20th trip," Pennington said. "It sounds better than 19. ... It's very special, you never take it for granted."
This time, the Bulldogs did it despite graduating 12 seniors. Those who had to wait last year are seeing their patience pay off.
"Trusting the process," Dunn said. "I went up last year and didn't play a lick, but now I'm playing every game. We know that you just have to wait for your time and it's our time now."