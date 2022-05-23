Potts' score advances Bulldogs to substate final

MUSCATINE — Xavier Potts saw the defense react to Chase Wakefield and sprung into action.

Potts scored the only goal in Monday night’s Class 3A Substate 6 semifinal to advance the No. 14 Bettendorf High School boys soccer team past the 11th-ranked Muscatine Muskies, 1-0.

After avenging one Mississippi Athletic Conference loss in the semifinals, the Bulldogs will attempt to do the same against fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley on Wednesday night in the substate finals. PV will host after the Spartans beat Davenport North, 4-0.

Muscatine beat Bettendorf 2-1 earlier in the month, and the Bulldogs lost to PV, 1-0, in mid-April.

Against the Muskies, Bettendorf controlled the action throughout at the Muscatine Soccer Complex. But the game went without a score until the 58th minute, when Potts scored his 15th of the season from the sophomore Wakefield.

“We noticed in the first half, sometimes (Muscatine) had an unbalanced defense,” said Potts, a junior. “They had two or three of their guys on one side, which left a little channel through the middle. When I saw Chase make his run, he drew two defenders over, and there was a channel. I knew I needed to make the direct run, and Chase put an amazing ball into me and I was able to finish.”

The win marks the continuation of an impressive run for the Bettendorf (15-5) program.

“The first state tournament was in 1995, so we have had the honor of having played in every single substate final championship game (except for the canceled 2020 season),” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. “But now, we draw the big one, the defending state champs (PV).”

Several Bulldogs sent well-placed cross passes across the zone but could not find receivers in the first half.

Senior Tristan Wakefield nearly doubled the Bett lead in the 65th minute when he broke free on the right wing and sent Muskie goaltender Logan Wolf diving back across his body. The shot, however, slammed into the far post and was cleared by the Muscatine defense.

“I thought we had the second one,” Pennington said. “The last time we (played in Muscatine), we had such a hard time playing on the grass. It’s no excuse, but the last first 20 minutes was really poor play by us and (Muscatine) closed things down.

“We got to train on grass this past week, and I thought that made all the difference. These are two really good teams, and both games were really great.”

Muscatine (13-5) momentarily appeared to have the game’s first score in the 44th minute when a Reece Eberhard corner kick was headed into the back of the net by a leaping Muskie, who was subsequently called for pushing a Bulldog defender on his way up.

“It was a beautiful header, I didn’t see the push, but they called it, that’s fine,” Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. “I thought the game was well played, well officiated. (Bettendorf) was able to take advantage of our mistakes, and we couldn’t take advantage of any of theirs.

“We’re both good teams. There are just tight margins when you get to this point in the season and we couldn’t overcome it.”

Though it came in a losing effort, Wolf was crucial in keeping the Muskies’ hopes alive for the game's duration. Muscatine had one last gasp following a Bulldog foul at midfield that set up a Muskie free kick with 45 seconds left but was cleared by Bettendorf to expire the clock.

“This means so much to us,” Potts said. “We were really upset after the loss (to Muscatine). We knew we needed to come out and make a statement and let them know this game was going to be different. Everyone came with an attitude and was locked in. We played amazing.

“The MAC is an amazing conference. Muscatine was a great competitor. I think people underestimate the eastern side of the state.”

The senior Muskie keeper made 13 saves as Bettendorf shot 21 times to Muscatine's 12.

“We’ve had some good times this season,” Varela said. “It’s sad to see the seniors go and it’s sad (the MAC) teams have to play each other like this. We could have gotten three at least to state out of the conference. But that’s the way it goes. We have to reload and go again next year.”

On the other side of the field, J.J. Gonzalez-Hayes was aided by stellar Bettendorf back line play to keep the clean sheet and made nine saves.

“Some of those Muscatine kids I’ve known for a long time,” said Pennington. “They are a class act team, and they fight hard.

“We’re young, but we have some great senior leadership, including J.J. at goalie.”

