Davenport Assumption’s offense flooded Solon in the Iowa Class 2A boys substate semifinals Monday night at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium. The Knights took 21 shots on goal en route to an 8-0 triumph over Solon.

The Spartans managed three shots on Assumption’s net all night.

Eight different Knights scored against the Spartans, including senior Roberto Medrano, who said his team probably could’ve put the ball in the back of the net a few more times if it weren’t for a couple offsides penalties and substitutions.

"You know, we have to get them some playing time," Medrano said. "We love to see them play all the time.”

Davenport Assumption (14-1) will take on Burlington Notre Dame (14-6) in the substate finals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be held at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Because the Knights and Nikes both played Monday, Assumption coach Chad Hollmer is planning a light practice for his team on Tuesday to make sure it’s ready for its next match.

“We’ll enjoy this for the rest of the night,” Hollmer said. “I think it’s a big step to go forward. You know, maybe just talk and walk for 30 or 45 minutes and get ready for Wednesday. It’s probably more of a mental thing than anything. Physically, we’ll recover and rest."

The winner of Wednesday’s substate finals game will move onto the state tournament at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines. The first round of the state soccer tournament is slated to begin on May 30.

Burlington Notre Dame 1, Central DeWitt 0

One goal was all Notre Dame needed to advance to the Class 2A substate finals. The Nikes, however, had to work for the lone score they put on the board.

For 74 minutes, Central DeWitt (7-8) held Notre Dame scoreless. Then, in the 75th minute, the Nikes broke through.

Junior midfielder Seena Norwoozi worked the ball in front of the Sabers’ net and fired it past senior goalkeeper Brody Proctor from fewer than 10 yards away to score.

Notre Dame ultimately took 10 shots on Central DeWitt’s goal, forcing Proctor to make nine saves.

“He has been (solid) all season,” Central DeWitt coach Nick Sirna said. “He wasn’t a soccer player. He came out last year, got moved into keeper, and he’s got to be close to 200 saves. He’s performed well, come a long way.”

Although Sirna and his squad hoped to make a deeper postseason run this year, the Sabers still believe they took steps forward this season. Sirna said he hopes the success his team found in 2023 will motivate more students in DeWitt to go out for boys soccer next season.

“We’re all new coaches out here,” Sirna said of his staff. “We don’t know anything about the town other than the program. It’s all new, and we’ve tried to squeak out in incremental pieces to get into this game. I told the from the very first day I met them, there’s only one game a season that matters, and it’s that first-round playoff game. We practiced for that game. I told them they needed to walk out of Bush Stadium with no regrets today, and I think they did that.”

Assumption 8, Solon 0

Halftime score — Assumption 4, Solon 0. Goals — Roberto Medrano (DA), 20th minute. Billy Moore (DA), 25th minute. Charlie Leinart (DA), 27th minute. Gus Stevens (DA), 37th minute. Keaton Thissen (DA), 43rd minute. Evan Boldt (DA), 52nd minute. Andrew Wanke (DA), 62nd minute. Samuel McCarty (DA), 77th minute. Shots on goal — Assumption 21, Solon 3. Saves Assumption (Alex Milton 3), Solon (Zander Stookey 13). Penalty cards — none.

Burlington Notre Dame 1, Central DeWitt 0

Halftime score — Burlington Notre Dame 0, Davenport West 0. Goals — Seena Nowroozi (ND), 75th minute. Shots on goal — Burlington Notre Dame 10, Central DeWitt 2. Saves — Burlington Notre Dame (Matthew Booten 2), Central DeWitt (Brody Proctor 9). Penalty cards — none.