Bettendorf knew the script would flip eventually.

After allowing late goals in their last two losses to Linn-Mar and Assumption, the Bulldogs came out on the other end Monday night against their biggest rival, beating Class 4A No. 7 and two-time defending state champion Pleasant Valley 1-0 in overtime at Spartan Stadium.

"It's a great feeling, obviously we did it as a team," Bettendorf senior Alex Cullum said. "We just worked for this the entire week, that was our one goal. Losing the last two games ... it meant a lot to us that we lost but we kept moving forward after that. We didn't want to keep losing."

Cullum scored the game-winning goal, his shot just getting past PV keeper Jack Kilstrom in the 88th minute, setting off a raucous celebration from the 14th-ranked Bulldogs, their first win over the Spartans since 2019.

The last five meetings between the two teams have been 1-0 contests.

Cullum's goal came on a Bettendorf (5-2, 3-1 MAC) counter set up by a PV (5-1, 3-1) turnover at midfield. Chase Wakefield had a look on goal, but instead passed over to Cullum crashing the far side of the net for the goal.

"I knew he was more open than me," Wakefield said. "I had my fair share of shots so I trusted in Cullum, I knew if any player on my team was there, they were going to put it in the back of the net."

With the wind at their backs, the Bulldogs controlled much of the first half, outshooting the Spartans 8-0, but not really challenging Kilstrom in net.

After the wind died down in the second half, it was a much more physical and back and forth affair, with Bettendorf picking up a pair of yellow cards in the half.

And both teams had chances to score.

In the 43rd minute, Xavier Potts had a good look on a free kick from 35 yards out that Kilstrom stopped to set up a PV counter. Jeffery Rinker was pulled down by the last man to set up a free kick for PV that sailed just wide of the Bettendorf net.

The Spartans had three great looks in the final minute of regulation, the best a look from freshman Esai Vazquez that looked like it would curl in just under the bar, only to be punched away by Bettendorf freshman Payton Douglas.

Douglas made two other stops in the final minute to keep the game scoreless in his first start.

"He stepped up big time," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "He's a little taller than (Cooper Agosta), my regular starter and you saw that on that one chance that looked like it was going in and he flicked it over. ... He has a lot of maturity for a freshman. He's 15 years old and he has poise and maturity."

Bettendorf upped the pressure in the first overtime period, rewarded with Cullum's goal to end it, and grabbing a lot of confidence moving forward.

"I guess we just need to look forward," Cullum said. "We've got some good games coming up and we just hope to move on to the next game and we're just looking at the entire season, to go as far as we can."

After seeing their 15-game winning streak snapped, Pleasant Valley players were dejected on the field afterward.

The Spartans, however, were reminded their journey to the past two state championships had bumps along the way. PV was 20-3 in 2021, and 19-1 last year, only to be holding the trophy both times at the end of the year.

"Games like this, losing games is supposed to sting," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "If it doesn't sting when you get beat, that means you didn't put all the effort in and you didn't really care. These boys really cared tonight.

"Hopefully now they know what it's like to lose, that they come out even better. ... There's a reason you have to lose, so you can understand what it feels like to then put you in a better position going forward."