After an emotional win over rival Pleasant Valley earlier in the week, Class 4A No. 14 Bettendorf came out a little slow Thursday against Davenport Central.

But after the first 20 minutes, the Bulldogs woke up and cruised to a 5-0 win over the Blue Devils at Brady Street Stadium.

It's the fifth shutout of the season for Bettendorf, which has allowed only three goals across eight games.

"We've had a lot of guys step up on the back line and (Gabe Franzman) does a good job in front of us at the (6 position)," senior defender Luke Bohonek said. "We trust each other and we're playing good soccer right now, a lot of intensity."

Though Bettendorf controlled the game, Central had the first quality chance to score when Isaiah Guyton got loose in the final third. But Bohonek recovered and stepped in front of both of Guyton's shot attempts, protecting freshman keeper Payton Douglas in net.

"We came out soft this game and we almost gave one up and so that's on us as an entire team," Bohonek said. "We don't want to come down here and go down 1-0 because then they think they're in the game.

"It was a wake up call."

Chase Wakefield started the scoring with a beauty of a goal, turning with a defender on his back and firing a shot from 18 yards out that curled into the upper 90.

Wakefield added a second goal in the 31st minute on an assist from Landon Potts. Then Potts scored a goal of his own in the 33rd minute, after a shot from Wakefield rebounded off the hands of Central keeper Jackson Jeys to the feet of Kaidan VanderWeele, who found Potts crashing the net for the goal to put Bettendorf (6-2, 4-1 MAC) up 3-0 at half.

"They frustrated us. It took us a while to crack their defense," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "We changed formations because they were plugging up the middle, so we went to a 4-1-4-1 and it worked the ball to the outside and Landon created stuff to the middle."

Potts added a goal in the second half to match Wakefield with a pair, and Alex Cullum had a goal and an assist on the night as well. Bettendorf finished the night with 41 shots, 21 on frame.

"We took a lot of shots, just didn't score as many as we wanted to," Potts said. "One thing we did well was stay together as a team.

"(The opening goal) was huge. We were kind of struggling there, when (Chase) put that one in, it felt pretty nice, we got some momentum going and started rolling from there."

The final score belied the stellar play of Jeys in net for Central (2-6, 1-3). The Blue Devil keeper was aggressive to break up through balls and finished the night with 16 saves, including one on a shot from Cullum that Jeys got his fingertips on to deflect off the post in the 27th minute.

"The most impressive thing about Jackson is ... one of his club teams cut him because they thought he was slow and I took him on because the kid loves soccer," Central head coach Franco Munoz said. "So everything he's done, he's made himself. I'm very proud of what he's accomplished.

"He's made himself into a good, good high school goalie and his goal is to play at the next level and if he keeps working hard, I think he's going to do it. ... Some of the things we saw today, he's doing at practice and he works his tail off. He's a kid that has made himself into a goalie."