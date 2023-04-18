Central DeWitt never led in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Davenport Central, but Rylan Edwards' golden goal in overtime lifted the Sabers to a 4-3 win at Brady Street Stadium.

After the Blue Devils were whistled for a foul near midfield, Central DeWitt’s Christopher Martens lofted the free kick downfield, and Edwards knocked it into the goal for the game-winner.

“My coach was yelling at me on the sideline, and he said, 'Do a J route.' I didn’t really know what that meant, to be honest, but I made a cut and Christopher kicked it right to me and it was a little flick over the goalie,” said Edwards, who scored his fourth goal of the season.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sabers (3-3, 1-3 MAC).

Central DeWitt had been shut out in all three of those losses, which came to MAC opponents Bettendorf, Davenport North and North Scott.

So Central DeWitt head coach Nick Sirna moved midfielder Wyatt Penniston up to forward, and the move paid off as Penniston scored three goals.

"He’s kind of been our hub, and everything has revolved around him,” Sirna said of Penniston. “But we decided that if we put him up top, and obviously it paid off.”

Davenport Central (2-5, 1-2 MAC) took the lead three times in regulation, but Penniston and the Sabers had an answer each time. The Blue Devils took 15 shots on goal in the contest to just seven for Central DeWitt.

“We’re just inexperienced. It’s growing pains,” Central head coach Franco Munoz said. “This game is going to sting, but hopefully they’ll learn from it and get a little bit better.”

The Blue Devils quickly grabbed the lead in Tuesday’s match when Ian Hopkins scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season in the ninth minute.

After a Central shot on goal was stopped by Saber keeper Brody Proctor in the 23rd minute, Central DeWitt quickly went the other way and Penniston scored his first goal of the season to tie the score 1-1. Proctor finished with 12 saves.

Central’s Nathaniel Augspurger took the ball away from a Central DeWitt defender and found the top left corner of the net in the 26th minute as the Blue Devils regained the lead. But Penniston scored again on a through ball from teammate Dolan Theisen in the 33rd minute, and the score was tied 2-2 at halftime.

Hopkins dropped a pass back from the end line to teammate Isaiah Guyton in the 57th minute, and Guyton redirected the ball into the net with his back foot for his fifth goal of the season.

A Central foul gave the Sabers a free kick, and Theisen sent a ball into the box that Penniston headed into the goal in the net for the equalizer in the 73rd minute.

“I was pretty nervous because I know coach likes me getting up there and trying to get a head on it no matter what,” Penniston said. “I kind of cut off a teammate, but I’m kind of glad I did. It paid off.”

The goal gave Penniston, who had scored one career varsity goal prior to Tuesday’s match, a hat trick.

“I’m not a selfish guy. I like passing,” he said. “But moving forward, I have to be more selfish. That was the big difference.”

The win was the third this season for a Saber squad that won just three matches last season. And it ended a 10-match MAC losing streak that lasted over a year.

“We do have a tough game coming Thursday (against Muscatine), but I think we’re going to go into that game a lot more physical and play better,” Penniston said.

