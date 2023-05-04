Bettendorf’s Landon Baffa made his first start of the season on Thursday night as the seventh-ranked Bulldogs hosted Muscatine.

It took the freshman just over six minutes for him to make an impact.

A Muscatine defender tried to clear the ball in the seventh minute, but it found its way right to Baffa, who booted it high into the net for his first varsity goal.

“It was definitely a rush. It was definitely nice,” Baffa said. “I haven’t even had a goal on JV, so it was my first goal of the season.”

The Bulldogs went on to defeat the 16th-ranked Muskies 6-0 at TouVelle Stadium.

Baffa, listed as a defender on Bettendorf’s roster, got the start in the midfield spot as senior captain Xavier Potts was unable to play after suffering a sprained ankle in the Bulldogs’ 1-0 win at Iowa City High last Saturday. Baffa took advantage of his opportunity.

"He’s very quick. He’s one of the fastest kids on the team,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said of Baffa.

Baffa wasn’t the only freshman to make an impact for Bettendorf (10-2, 6-1 MAC) on Thursday night. Goalkeeper Payton Douglas came up with a pair of key stops to help the Bulldogs maintain the lead.

When the Bulldogs were whistled for a foul in the box in the 37th minute, Douglas made a diving stop on Nate Larsen’s penalty kick, and then stopped a rebound shot seconds later to keep the Muskies (7-4, 4-3 MAC) from tying the score.

Douglas, who tallied seven saves on the night, became the team’s starter in goal for Bettendorf’s 1-0 win at Pleasant Valley on April 17. The Bulldogs have won six straight matches since.

“He’s a freshman goalie, and he’s one of the best in the state. He’s the real thing,” Pennington said of Douglas. “He has a composure, otherwise I wouldn’t use him. It was a tough decision to move him ahead of two juniors, but they’ve accepted their roles on the team and they’re class acts.”

Just seconds after Douglas made the two stops to preserve the lead, the Bulldogs added to it. A missed shot caromed off the left post to Chase Wakefield, who put it into the back of the net to give Bettendorf a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs poured in four more goals in the final 24 minutes of the match. Alex Cullum scored on a through ball from Wakefield in the 56th minute, and Wakefield scored his second goal of the night a little over five minutes later.

Cullum juked a pair of Muscatine defenders and fired a shot in from about 18 yards in the 76th minute for his second goal of the match. J. Taylor Seneli, a back-up goalkeeper, scored 25 seconds later to round out the scoring.

“This is huge,” Pennington said. “Muscatine has beaten us in the regular season two years in a row.”

From Baffa’s goal in the seventh minute, the Bulldogs were in control.

“When we play at our best, no other team can beat us,” Baffa said. “When we combine, make those runs, use our speed and work hard, we’ve got it.”