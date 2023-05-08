Assumption and Pleasant Valley both won state titles in penalty kicks last year.

So it was fitting that in their first meeting since lifting their trophies in Des Moines, the two teams headed to a shootout Monday night.

In the end, the Spartans came out on top, edging the Class 2A No. 1 Knights 4-3 in penalty kicks to grab a 1-0 win at Spartan Stadium.

PV keeper Jack Kilstrom stopped the last two shots to grab the victory as the Spartans scored four straight goals after Assumption keeper Alex Milton stopped the first attempt of the night.

"It was tough, because I knew (Milton) was going to save a couple, I knew I was going to save a couple, so it was going to come down to the shooters, whether they were going to be able to put it in the back of the net," Kilstrom said. "I knew my guys could so I took it upon myself and said I have to stop one, and I stopped two in this case.

"It all comes back to confidence for me. I've done it in a state title, I know what to expect. The state title was the most pressure I've ever felt in my life, so this was just, I still felt pressure but it was a smaller, condensed version. I knew I could do it."

Kilstrom and Milton were both in net for their team's respective state titles last year, and though a state championship wasn't on the line Monday, PV's win did create a logjam at the top of the MAC standings.

PV, Assumption and Bettendorf all sit at 7-1, and a three-way tie is now in the cards if they all win their final games of the season.

While Kilstrom grabbed the win, Milton also showcased his abilities. He had to stop Evan Ward twice after it was ruled Milton left his line on the first attempt. Then, a shot by Jeffery Rinker was stopped by Milton but the ball ended up spinning into the net for the first PV goal, and the Spartans didn't miss the rest of the shootout.

"When I was able to see he tipped it and it spun, I knew right away, wow, this is still going in," Rinker said. "It was not one of my best PKs, I've definitely taken a lot this year, but the thing is it went in, started momentum, and Jack made some amazing saves to get us the win."

Kilstrom, meanwhile, had trouble guessing on the first three attempts, but just managed to get a foot on the fourth attempt from Gus Stevens. He then smothered Luke Klostermann's attempt to send the Spartan players running to the net to embrace their keeper.

"I was struggling a little bit on the first three," Kilstrom said. "It's tough going against guys you know, because sometimes, maybe they'll change it, maybe not, but you usually know where they go. Once I got that foot save, I knew, in the back of my mind, I've got this, we've got this."

The game itself was a showcase in top class soccer, back and forth, fast, and physical. Chances were limited throughout, Assumption (12-1, 7-1) with the edge in possession in the first half, and Pleasant Valley (11-2, 7-1) grabbing the edge early in the second half after a formation change at halftime.

The Spartans' best chance game in the 54th minute, when a shot from Evan Ward deflected off of Milton's hand and hit the corner of the post, while Assumption's best look was in the 80th minute as Klostermann had a tight look, only for Aiden Stoflet to get a foot on it and prevent a shot on frame.

"I think it was two very evenly-matched teams and I think both keepers displayed why they may be the top two keepers in our conference, and some of the top guys in the state," Assumption head coach Chad Hollmer said. "We knew it was going to be a battle."

After a tough loss to Iowa City Liberty and a tight win over Davenport North last week, PV feels like it's regained its confidence with the postseason right around the corner.

"Losing to Liberty, don't get me wrong, they were a great team, very underrated, but losing to them, we got into a dark place," Rinker said. "Getting this win right before substate is a setting point that we can look back on. This is how we can perform, this is how much we have to fight for the game, and once we fight, we get results."

And while it's Assumption's first loss of the season, going toe-to-toe with the Spartans has the Knights equally confident for the playoffs.

"I think the boys should be happy," Hollmer said. "Obviously I know they're not going to be with the result, but I think their performance and their work ethic tonight was tremendous. It's a step, maybe back from where they want to be, but it's going in the right direction. Sometimes it's OK to have this result because of what we can learn from it, but I can't take anything away, they played well tonight."