Assumption High School's Charlie Leinart had to run at least 35-plus yards towards the far left corner flag on the TouVelle Stadium turf.

For a ball that had two Bettendorf defenders in the vicinity.

Leinart won possession.

"That's certainly when I felt (the momentum shift)," the senior forward said. "Putting in 100 percent effort works out in the end."

Did it ever.

Midfielder Sam Burkhart fired a pass to a full-sprinting Leinart and he unleashed a shot to the bottom corner and into the back of the net in the 78th minute to give the Class 2A second-ranked Knights a signature 1-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the 4A eighth-ranked Bulldogs on Monday night.

It marks Assumption's first victory over Bettendorf in the last nine tries.

"Past three years, we have been real strong defensively," center back Luke Klostermann said. "It was a throwback to our sophomore, junior year where against the big teams, we were defending and trying to get one.

"We had to rely on that today."

Leinart's five goals through four matches are the second most on the squad. He registered just eight all of last spring.

He was mobbed by his teammates after he lit up the scoreboard. Even afterward when the head official and side official were discussing a potential offsides, it was ruled a goal.

Leinart also scored a match-winner in the state tournament last season.

"All game, we were playing our game," he said. "All it took was one shot."

The Knights (4-0, 3-0 MAC) have already nabbed a pair of top-10 triumphs over conference programs in the state's largest classification. They edged fifth-ranked Muscatine 2-1 last week.

As the defending state champions in 1A, being up a class has not changed their mindset.

They have turned into the hunted.

"In the MAC, we're looked at as one of the top dogs now," Klostermann said. "This year, we still have something to prove."

Assumption alum Chad Hollmer took over the program for outgoing leader Greg Zeller. It did not take long for a trickle down effect of the roster to buy-in into his new philosophies.

So far, Hollmer is hitting all the right buttons.

"Right away from the first practice of the season, it is easy to shift gears," Leinart said.

For the second straight match, Assumption pitched a shutout. Yet no bigger minutes transpired than the final four of the opening half.

Klostermann, a returning all-state defender, was down on all fours for a bit and walked off under his own power. He was waiting to be subbed in, but never re-entered.

Bettendorf (4-2, 2-1) relentlessly fired shots that were blocked and dominated possession. The Knights kept it scoreless at the half.

"You have to just defend," Klostermann said. "You have to get to the half and regroup from there."

Much of the same happened in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

The Bulldogs had four corner kicks, three of them taken low, and none immediately resulted in shots on goal. In the span of a minute, a scrum with the ball bouncing around was turned aside by Assumption.

Then off a pass from Kaidan VanderWeelee, Landon Potts's shot sailed wide right.

"They're tremendous," Hollmer said of his back four.

Assumption was more than content playing defense for the final half of regulation and potentially into overtime. Still, it had a pair of set pieces that were in front of the goal and cleaned up by Bulldogs netminder Cooper Agosta.

Eventually, Leinart had other plans.

And it keeps it tied atop the league standings with 4A seventh-ranked Pleasant Valley, which had a quartet of players watching a good portion of the second half on Monday.

The two state champs will tangle in roughly a month at PV.

"This is a huge early season win," Leinart said. "Every team is going to give us their best game."

Bettendorf had the first chance of the match on a give-and-go between VanderWeele and Alex Cullum that rang off the post. It only had two shots on goal in the first half.

Assumption's deep set pieces with Klostermann sending the ball to the net resulted in three shots into the gloves of Agosta.

The Knights remains unbeaten a couple weeks in the season.

"It was always going to be tight," Hollmer said. "They were incredible tonight. I think they have a great team. We had to dig in, these boys take a lot of pride in that."

Assumption 1, Bettendorf 0

Halftime score — Assumption 0, Bettendorf 0. Goals — Assumption, Charlie Leinart (assist Sam Burkhart), 78th minute. Shots — Assumption 7, Bettendorf 7. Saves — Assumption (Alex Milton), 4; Bettendorf (Cooper Agosta), 6. Corner kicks — Assumption 0, Bettendorf 4. Fouls — Assumption 5, Bettendorf 11.