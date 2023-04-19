When Davenport Assumption’s Charlie Leinart sent a ball into the box in the final minute of overtime in Wednesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match against visiting Davenport North, he knew teammate Roberto Medrano would be waiting.

The MAC’s leading scorer was ready.

The ball found its way to Medrano, who scored in the 90th minute to lift the Class 2A second-ranked Knights to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Wildcats at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

“I was just putting it in. I know Berto is always there, ready to put a foot on it,” Leinart said.

When Leinart got past his defender, Medrano was expecting the pass.

“Me and Charlie always do those plays,” Medrano said. “He cuts it in, hits the top of the box, and I’m always there to finish it.”

Medrano scored his 12th goal of the season and the 46th of his career, but this was one of the biggest.

“It’s unreal,” he said. “I’m happy I scored that goal. It’s one of the best moments of my life, especially hitting an overtime goal. It’s special.”

The top two scoring teams in the MAC played to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.

Assumption defender Luke Klostermann made a run from the back and scored on a pass from Medrano in the 15th minute to give the Knights (7-0, 4-0 MAC) a 1-0 lead.

North tied the match minutes later when Will Knight’s shot was stopped by Assumption keeper Alex Milton, but the ball squirted away and was spinning just in front of the goal line. Kyle Bitterman tapped it in, tying the match 1-1 in the 19th minute.

But those were the best scoring chances that North got. The Wildcats (5-4, 3-2 MAC) would not put a shot on frame after halftime.

“Their adjustment was to double (Knight), get into their feet, and be the first to the ball,” North head coach David Gamble said of the Knights. “And we just could not turn our aggressiveness back on. That kind of took the wind out of our sails in that second half.”

North’s best chance to score in the second half came when Shakur Alallaf got a look at the goal from the top of the box, but his shot sailed over the crossbar. Medrano nearly scored in the closing seconds of regulation, but his header was just wide of the net.

But when he got another chance to win the match in overtime, Medrano took advantage.

“We talked about playing simple and being extremely confident in our abilities,” Assumption head coach Chad Hollmer said of the second half. “It finally came. It took a little bit longer than we expected or wanted, but I think it showed at the end.”

Three of North’s four losses have now come to ranked opponents. The Wildcats have also lost tough matches to 4A No. 11 Muscatine and 3A second-ranked Fort Madison.

“I think we showed today that we can play this game with the top teams in the state,” Gamble said. “We might be a little scary come the end of May.”

The Wildcats already put a bit of a fright into the Knights.

“We were surprised how good they were,” Medrano said. “We knew it was going to be tough, but they have many young, good players. They fought very well against us.”

Assumption held off North to win its 16th straight match dating back to last season, and the Knights have won six straight MAC tilts.

“A win’s a win,” Leinart said. “It didn’t go the way we anticipated, but at the end of the day, we won.”