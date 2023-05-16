Davenport Central High School's Joey Miniter made the most of his second game of the 2023 boys soccer season.

The sophomore recorded a four-goal performance in the Blue Devils' 7-3 win over Clinton Tuesday night at Brady Street Stadium to send them to the Iowa Class 4A substate semifinals.

Miniter has been in and out of Davenport Central’s lineup with a herniated disc in his back. He sustained the injury while he was doing preseason workouts.

Miniter said he’s likely "85% healthy and 45% in shape," but that didn’t stop him from making a difference against the River Kings.

“I’m still pretty out of shape. It was nice though," Miniter said. "We had people moving around. I liked the movement tonight. People were hustling a bunch, so it was nice.”

Miniter scored all of his goals in short bursts, putting the ball in the back of the net in the 23rd, 25th, 34th and 38th minutes. Isaiah Guyton snuck the ball past the River King’s defense twice — once in the 13th minute and again in the 34th.

Miniter’s return helped kickstart an offense that has generated 18 goals this season. Before Tuesday’s game, Miniter had not scored in 2023.

“He’s got good touch and vision, so that really helps us,” Davenport Central coach Franco Munoz said. “Our team is very inexperienced. I know he’s a sophomore, but he’s been around for a while. He’s a soccer player. When you get athletes who are soccer players, it makes the team stronger.

“You add Joey playing, it’s a different element. He brings a little more experience — even though he’s young. You add that with Isaiah, and things happen. They make things happen.”

The Blue Devils will play the top-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars (10-2 overall, 5-2 conference) in the substate semifinals on May 22. Clinton’s season ended with a 3-10 overall record.

“We’re very young,” Clinton coach Logan Kruse said. “We kind of knew that it would be a grind to get through the season with the youth, but the young guys are coming along. So, we know we have a good, young core to start with. As they start to grow, we’ve got some numbers coming up to rebuild the program from the size it’s at now.”

Davenport North 6, Davenport West 0: All three major Davenport public high schools played at Brady Street Stadium Tuesday. The Wildcats and Falcons took the field after the Blue Devils-River Kings game concluded.

North advanced to the Iowa Class 4A substate semifinals with the win. The Wildcats will take on the Iowa City West Trojans on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. The winner of the contest will have a chance to play for a substate title and a state tournament berth.

“To get ready for Iowa City West, we’re going to watch some film,” Davenport North head coach David Gamble said Tuesday. “We’re going to watch film and then dictate our practice regimen around what we see. So, it’s not just going to be your normal, run-of-the-mill type practices and stuff.

“I’m actually going to let the players have a little bit in this because I believe to knock of a monster in the state, you’re going to have to go at it as a team of 25, counting the coaches”

Davenport West’s season ended with a 2-12 overall record.