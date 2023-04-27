Assumption made the outside-in game a focus Tuesday night.

With a strong outside attack and some crisp passing, the Class 2A No. 2 Knights cruised to a 4-0 win over Central DeWitt at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

"We knew they were going to be packed in the middle and we tried to get some shots outside the box and some couldn't go in," Assumption senior forward Roberto Medrano said, "but we played our hardest, and came out on top."

Medrano opened the scoring, springing loose to jump on a well-placed through ball from Charlie Leinart for a breakaway goal in the 11th minute.

"I've been playing with him since forever, when I was like 12 years old with QC United," Medrano said, "and I'm still playing with my friends here at Assumption and I've been lucky to have them as my teammates since I was young."

Andrew Wanke added to the lead in the 24th minute, jumping on a ball sent into the box from Sam Burkhart, then Luke Jennings pounced on a pass from Brady Johnson in the 27th minute to put the Knights (8-0, 6-0 MAC) up 3-0.

That was more than enough for Assumption's back line and midfield, which held Central DeWitt (5-5, 1-5) out of its defensive third for the majority of the game and kept keeper Alex Milton from having to make a save.

"I think we just did a really good job of moving the ball around, playing our game and that allowed us to dominate the whole game," senior midfielder Sam Burkhart said.

Medrano added a second goal on a penalty kick in the 57th minute to put Assumption up 4-0.

Though the Knights grabbed the win, they felt they left plenty of goals out on the field. Assumption dominated possession, outshooting the Sabers 42-0 and generating 11 corners.

But the Knights couldn't capitalize on a lot of their chances, shots either going just wide or high, or stopped by Central DeWitt keeper Brody Proctor, who made 15 saves on the night.

"I think that was a point of emphasis, to have a quick start, and we scored the early goal which was good, and obviously we were pretty convincing from the back, I just think that we can be a little more ruthless at times, just take advantage of the opportunities," Assumption head coach Chad Hollmer said. "We had plenty of shots, but maybe the quality at the end, the final product maybe wasn't there tonight as some of the other nights but we can't be upset about it. We played pretty well tonight."

Even when Assumption did beat Proctor, the Saber defense was there to turn away chances that looked destined for goal.

"Props to them, they laid their lives out on the line for him," Burkhart said. "Saved a couple in the box."

That play, especially in the second half, has the Sabers confident they have something to build on moving forward.

"We had a serious chit-chat at halftime to get them back up, that was definitely one of the weakest halves we've played all season so we came out and played a little harder in the second half," Central DeWitt head coach Nick Sirna said. "We've made pretty good progress throughout the whole year and we knew this was going to be one of the toughest of them all and I think we can keep chugging away."