CEDAR RAPIDS — It took two overtimes, 100 minutes of game action, and over 20 combined penalty kicks to decide Wednesday’s Class 4A regional final game between Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Ultimately, the Hawks (15-2) picked up a 2-1 (10-9 PK's) win at John Wall Field and moved on to the state tournament.

Before Pleasant Valley and Prairie were forced to kick sudden-death penalty kicks, neither team managed to generate much offense. Until Prairie’s Will Wray scored in the 49th minute, the scoreboard sat blank.

After Wray put the ball in the back of the net, Pleasant Valley faced a steep uphill climb because Prairie’s goaltender — Aiden Neumann — is one of the best in Iowa. The junior came into the match with 78 saves and eight goals allowed. Nemann made seven saves against the Spartans.

Despite Neumann’s prowess, Pleasant Valley still found a way to tie the game before the final horn sounded. Senior Jeffery Rinker scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute. Rinker’s PK came after a collision in front of Prairie’s net.

In the final 18 minutes of regulation, both teams had at least one shot on goal. Neither the Hawks, nor the Spartans gained an advantage.

Prairie came out on top thanks, in part, to the foot of senior Hunter Wilson. The team captain cashed in on Prairie’s 10th PK on the night. The Spartans and Hawks made their first 19 combined penalty kicks — counting a regulation PK.

Wilson’s kick came after Pleasant Valley’s 10th attempt sailed wide. Senior Nolan Graham attempted the kick and just missed the goal as the ball snuck outside the right post.

“I mean, there has to be a winner, right? There has to be a winner,” Pleasant Valley head coach Wayne Ward said postgame. “A lot of things happened through the 100 minutes and the PKs, so it’s not really the last PK that decides it. It was just Prairie’s night.”

Pleasant Valley was without junior Evan Ward at the end of the game. After physical play from both teams, Evan Ward was issued his second yellow card contest in overtime No. 2. The Spartans received three total yellow cards on the match.

“There wasn’t a lot of time left on the clock,” Coach Ward said. “And it didn’t make a difference really.”

Pleasant Valley came into Wednesday's contest a two-time defending state champion. The Spartans defeated the Hawks in last year’s state semifinals and 2021’s state quarterfinals.

Pleasant Valley finished the year 13-3 overall and 8-1 in MAC play.

“If somebody said at the beginning of the year that we’d go 13-2 and get right to the substate final to whatever it was 10, 11, 12 penalty kicks, I would’ve taken it for sure.”

The 2023 Iowa boys state soccer tournament will begin with quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday at 10 a.m. No. 5 Prairie’s first opponent at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines is tentatively scheduled to be Johnston.

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2, Pleasant Valley 1 (10-9 PKs)

Halftime score — Pleasant Valley 0, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0. Goals — Will Wray (CRP), assist Chase Plecker, 49th minute. Jeffery Rinker (PV), unassisted, 72nd minute. Shots on goal — Pleasant Valley 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Saves — Cedar Rapids Prairie (Aiden Neumann 7), Pleasant Valley (Jack Kilstrom 5) Penalty cards — Pleasant Valley 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0.