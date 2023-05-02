ELDRIDGE — Davenport Assumption struggled to score in the first half of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference soccer match at North Scott.

In fact, the Knights got their only goal in the first half when a North Scott player inadvertently headed the ball into his own goal.

But top-ranked Assumption added a pair of goals in the second half, both on set pieces, to pull away for a 3-0 victory at The Pitch.

“I think the boys were a bit overanxious in the first half,” Assumption head coach Chad Hollmer said. “It was very fast paced. I think in the second half we slowed down and played our game.”

Assumption’s Roberto Medrano took a corner kick in the 55th minute, and teammate Gus Stevens headed the ball into the net to give the Knights (12-0, 7-0 MAC) a 2-0 lead.

Just six minutes later, Assumption defender Luke Klostermann sent a free kick forward from midfield. Keaton Thissen ran under it and deflected it into the goal with his head.

“It was one of our set pieces, and it was just how you draw it up,” said Thissen, who scored his fifth goal of the season. “Luke always plays our long balls, and they just didn’t match up on me, I guess. No one was even touching me.”

North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said that both of the Knights’ second-half goals could have been prevented.

"The first one I was a little disappointed with. That was a defendable ball,” he said. “The second one was even worse because we watched them sprint by us. We just stood flat-footed. Everybody was quiet. Everyone thought somebody else was taking care of it. It was a good goal, but we could have defended it by paying attention.”

Medrano took a left-footed shot from the top of the box in the match’s sixth minute, but a North Scott defender who tried to knock the ball away ended up hitting it into his own goal.

“It went the wrong direction,” Bendickson stated.

Neither team was able to generate a hard shot at the net for the rest of the half, and Assumption led 1-0.

North Scott (5-6, 3-4 MAC) had a couple of good chances to score the equalizer early in the second half. Carter Atkins sent a bicycle kick toward the net in the 47th minute, but the shot was saved by Assumption keeper Alex Milton, who had four saves on the night. And Liam Regan took a free kick from about 20 yards out five minutes later, but his shot sailed just over the crossbar.

Bendickson dispatched midfielder Drew Matlock to shadow Medrano, who entered Tuesday’s match with 15 goals on the season. The strategy worked, as Medrano was limited to just two shots on goal in the contest.

“We had to give him respect for all of the goals he’s scored, and he scored against us last year,” Bendickson said. “That’s the one victory we won — he didn’t beat us.”

But the Knights were able to convert on their set pieces in the second half to pull away for the road victory.

“We’ve been so close to scoring. Maybe you saw a little extra celebration because we have worked on those quite a bit and we’ve been really close. It’s nice to finally see it through,” Hollmer said. “Luke Klostermann placed an absolute beauty for Thissen up there. It was a great goal.”

The Knights, who have now won 21 straight matches dating back to last season, have nearly a week to rest and prepare for Monday's match at 4A fifth-ranked Pleasant Valley.

“It’s basically for the MAC,” Thissen said. “If we win, we win outright. If we lose, it’s a three-way tie most likely. We’re just focused on that. We’ll be ready on Monday.”