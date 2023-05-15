In the second half of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Davenport North, Bettendorf’s players began making the extra pass.

Their unselfishness paid off.

The ball movement led to four second-half goals, and the Class 4A 12th-ranked Bulldogs pulled away for a 5-1 victory.

“You have two looks — this selfish look and the unselfish look,” said Xavier Potts, who scored two of those second-half goals. “Most of the times, the unselfish look is going to be the one that has you prevail with the goal. I think that our guys really started realizing that. We had a couple of early chances that we probably should have put in."

In the 52nd minute, the Bulldogs went on the counterattack, with Alex Cullum passing from the right side to Chase Wakefield in the center of the field. But Wakefield touched the ball over to the left to Potts, who fired a shot into the goal to give Bettendorf a 2-0 lead.

And after North scored to cut the lead to 2-1, Landon Potts passed to Xavier Potts, who then found Cullum for a goal in the 66th minute.

Xavier Potts came off the Bettendorf bench to notch a pair of goals and an assist on Monday night. He had missed several matches with an ankle injury, and was limited in the last couple of contests, but he and his Bulldog teammates didn’t miss a beat.

“The chemistry is there,” he said. “We’re a group that’s been playing together for years now. All of the guys who are starting in our front five started last year. That’s just the chemistry that comes with it. That’s something that’s just going to make us better and better and help us go pretty deep in the postseason.”

Bettendorf clinched a share of the MAC title, its first since 2018. The Bulldogs, Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption all finished the league slate with an 8-1 record.

“This was one of our goals at the start of the year,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said.

Bettendorf (12-3, 8-1 MAC) led 1-0 at halftime. James Porter’s long shot was stopped by North’s goalkeeper, only to squirt out of his gloves and over the goal line.

The passing lanes for Bettendorf got a bit bigger in the second half as North (9-8, 5-4 MAC) played a more aggressive, attacking style.

“At halftime I looked at my guys and said, ‘Do you guys want to lose 1-0 or do you guys just want to throw the kitchen sink at them?' It’s the last game of the regular season, and every single one of them said, ‘Let’s go down blazing.’ So that’s what we did," Wildcats coach Dave Gamble said.

It paid off for the Wildcats in the 53rd minute when Javier Alvarado fired a shot under the diving Bettendorf keeper to pull North within 2-1.

It will be a short turnaround for North, which opens the postseason today when they face Davenport West (2-11) in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal at Brady Street Stadium. The Wildcats won at West 9-0 on April 17.

Bettendorf, on the other hand, received a first-round bye, and won’t begin postseason play until next Monday. That will give the Bulldogs a bit of time to savor their conference title.

“It feels amazing,” Xavier Potts said. “MAC champs, district champs, and hopefully state champs.”