Chase Wakefield called it fortunate.

Whatever you call the Bettendorf midfielder’s goal in the 55th minute, it was key.

Wakefield took a long throw-in from teammate Landon Potts, juked his defender, and found the far corner of the net to give the Bulldogs the lead for good in Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match against visiting North Scott.

No. 11 Bettendorf went on to defeat the Lancers 3-1 at TouVelle Stadium.

“I’ve got to say it was lucky,” said Wakefield, who scored his 14th goal of the season. “It just went between the defender’s legs. I was lucky it got through, but I’ll take it.”

Wakefield’s goal came about a minute and a half after North Scott’s Miguel Kruppe scored to tie the match 1-1.

“We weren’t expecting to get scored on. We felt like we had control of the game,” Wakefield said. “When they ended up putting one in on us, it was like a wake-up call. We needed to step up our game and score some goals, and we put two more in.”

Bettendorf’s Alex Cullum headed a pass from James Porter into the goal in the 65th minute to give the Bulldogs (11-3, 7-1 MAC) a bit of breathing room.

Bettendorf led 1-0 at halftime. Potts received a pass from teammate Gabe Franzman, put two moves on a North Scott defender and then fired the ball into the goal with his left foot in the 37th minute.

Up until that point, North Scott keeper Jace Tippet had stopped the Bulldogs’ first six shots on goal. He finished with nine saves on the evening.

“They have a lot of speed, so we weren’t going to give them over the top,” North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said. “We met them at midfield and said ‘They’re going to have to work their way through us.' We knew they were going to have possession. I was proud of (Tippet) and everybody else.”

Then, in the 54th minute, Liam Regan sent a long pass forward to Kruppe, who scored the equalizer for the Lancers (5-7, 3-5 MAC). It was Kruppe's fourth goal of the season.

“He had frustrated them a few times in the first half, so we knew there might be something there,” Bendickson said of Kruppe. “He’s a quick little player. He can frustrate you. He’s always around the ball and holds the ball well. For a little guy, he’s got quite the shot.”

But Wakefield and the Bulldogs had an answer just 95 seconds later.

“We said that if we nick one tonight, we’ve got to make sure that we get over it. And we didn’t get over it,” Bendickson said. “Statistically, so many goals are scored in the first five minutes after a goal, and they’ve all heard that since they were in grade school. But subconsciously sometimes you just let down because you’re so excited.”

The Bulldogs attempted 12 shots on goal in the match to just five for North Scott, and Bettendorf took a whopping 18 corner kicks, something longtime head coach Ben Pennington said his squads had never done before.

“Tonight was a good win,” Pennington said. “We’re playing well.”

With Pleasant Valley defeating Davenport Assumption in a shootout on Monday night, Bettendorf, PV and Assumption are all now 7-1 in conference play with one match remaining. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season at Davenport North next Monday.