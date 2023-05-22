The team that ended its season a year ago is all that stands between the Alleman High School girls soccer team and a second trip to state in program history.

Tuesday’s Class 1A Lisle super-sectional final at Benedictine University will be a rematch of last year’s Elite Eight Matchup with Lombard Montini of the Chicago Catholic League.

The Broncos (9-4-4) beat Timothy Christian 5-2 last Friday to win the team’s second sectional title; Alleman routed Indian Creek 7-1 to win its fourth sectional title and earn back-to-back sectional plaques for the first time.

The Pioneers (13-3-1) are hitting their stride after taking some early lumps against the stronger teams on its schedule.

Coach Randy Bollman is back on the sidelines after stepping down the previous two seasons, but he’s plenty familiar with many of the players having coached them in club soccer.

Despite losing a few senior starters from last year’s team and not having a senior on the team, Alleman has gone unbeaten in its last eight games. Its last loss was nearly a month ago to Quincy.

Alleman has relied on the strength of its junior class and has multiple sophomores who started as freshmen.

Now with another regular season under their belts, the Pioneers could be in position to make a run at state this weekend at North Central College in Naperville.

It just takes a win over Lombard Montini, which beat Alleman 2-1 in last year’s super sectional. The Pioneers were held to just one shot on goal in the loss, with their only goal coming in the closing minutes by Carson Wendt.

It capped a season that did not have any major expectations, but this year is different.

Getting to state has been the goal. Junior Abby Glackin scored four goals in the win over Indian Creek.

“We want super sectionals really bad and to go to state,” Glackin said. “We’re definitely ready for super sectionals.”

Offensively, Alleman plays unselfishly and does not rely on one player to carry the scoring load. The Pioneers have scored 69 goals and allowed 12 in 17 games this season.

“We try to include everybody in the attack,” Glackin said. “Everyone plays offense, everyone plays defense so it’s important for all of us to be up there.”

Bollman, who earned his 100th win at Alleman to open the season, was the coach when Alleman last went to state in 2015. He and the new staff has helped the team raise the bar this season.

It now all comes down to one game to make it to state.

“We’ve been going through some different coaching and it’s been benefiting us a lot,” Glackin said. “We’ve been working harder, putting in more effort, taking it more seriously and having those goals at the beginning of the season rather than at the end.”