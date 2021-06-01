PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Alleman wins 2A regional opener in penalty kicks

For the majority of Tuesday's Class 2A girls' soccer sectional preliminary match, the Alleman Pioneers dictated the tempo and were the dominant force.
But despite outshooting fifth-seeded Peoria Richwoods 15-7 through 80 minutes, no goals were forthcoming for the fourth-seeded Pioneers. That pattern held through two 10-minute overtime periods, when Alleman outshot the Lady Knights 5-1.
Finally, it came down to penalty kicks to decide a winner at Greg McKenzie Field in Moline. Needing to connect in the fifth round for her team to advance, Alleman sophomore outside midfielder Kiersten Bailey punched the ball past Richwoods goalkeeper Maggie Urich and punched her team's ticket to the next round.
"I don't think I was too nervous, because I have a lot of experience in penalty kicks," Bailey said. "I did know that the whole team was relying on me to make that kick, and that I had to take care of business."
With the Pioneers (8-4-1) prevailing 4-2 on penalty kicks, they will now take on No. 1 seed Dunlap, which advanced in much less dramatic fashion with a 7-0 victory over Galesburg.
The Lady Knights bow out at 9-5-1 despite a gallant effort from Urich, who recorded 12 saves.
"I think our sectional is incredibly tough, from top to bottom," said Alleman coach Chad Hollmer, whose club heads to Dunlap for the next round in a rematch of its April 20 season opener, won 2-1 by the Lady Eagles. "We have to go out and play every single game like it's our last. Whoever's in front of us, we'll play them."
Hollmer also feels that the Pioneers' second-place finish to Geneseo in the Western Big 6 Conference race helped battle-test it for the postseason.
"Our girls played extremely well throughout the season," he said. "They were a little disappointed with finishing second, because we had the game with Geneseo (a 4-0 loss last Thursday) to determine our fate. But they bounced back with a (3-1) win over a good Rock Island team, which was a testament to how hard they worked."
Alleman had the first crack in the opening penalty-kick round, with Kate Mayerhoffer finding the back of the net. For Richwoods, McKenna Shilevinatz misfired. The pattern repeated itself in the second round, with Chassity Colburn scoring for the hosts and Dakota Fulkerson failing to connect for the Lady Knights.
Finally, after Alleman's Kendall Wendt went wide right on her third-round attempt, Richwoods got on the board when Brenda Quintero put one past Pioneer freshman goalkeeper Carolyn Maynard. Colleen Kenney then found the mark for the Pioneers, but with Richwoods needing another one to stay alive, Jackie Contreras delivered.
"That was very nerve-wracking, but I knew what I had to do," Kenney said. "We were all very focused. We wanted to put it away and get it over with."
That set the stage for Bailey, who delivered to extend the Pioneers' season.