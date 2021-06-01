PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Alleman wins 2A regional opener in penalty kicks

For the majority of Tuesday's Class 2A girls' soccer sectional preliminary match, the Alleman Pioneers dictated the tempo and were the dominant force.

But despite outshooting fifth-seeded Peoria Richwoods 15-7 through 80 minutes, no goals were forthcoming for the fourth-seeded Pioneers. That pattern held through two 10-minute overtime periods, when Alleman outshot the Lady Knights 5-1.

Finally, it came down to penalty kicks to decide a winner at Greg McKenzie Field in Moline. Needing to connect in the fifth round for her team to advance, Alleman sophomore outside midfielder Kiersten Bailey punched the ball past Richwoods goalkeeper Maggie Urich and punched her team's ticket to the next round.

"I don't think I was too nervous, because I have a lot of experience in penalty kicks," Bailey said. "I did know that the whole team was relying on me to make that kick, and that I had to take care of business."

With the Pioneers (8-4-1) prevailing 4-2 on penalty kicks, they will now take on No. 1 seed Dunlap, which advanced in much less dramatic fashion with a 7-0 victory over Galesburg.

The Lady Knights bow out at 9-5-1 despite a gallant effort from Urich, who recorded 12 saves.