Davenport Assumption’s Dru Dorsey got her Knights off to a hot start in Tuesday’s Class 1A regional semifinal.

The sophomore forward scored a pair of goals in the first eight minutes of the contest, setting the tempo as the third-ranked Knights rolled past visiting Washington 10-0 at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

“That’s something that we’ve definitely lacked this season,” Dorsey said of Assumption’s strong start to the match. “It was really good that we started out strong and got a few in the back of the net.”

The Knights (12-4), who have won both of their first two postseason matches 10-0, advance to host Dubuque Wahlert (4-12) in Thursday’s regional final. Assumption defeated the Golden Eagles 6-0 to reach the state tournament a season ago.

“This year we’ve definitely had our ups and our downs, but I definitely think we’re where we want to be going into the regional final,” Dorsey said.

Assumption scored seven goals in the first 23 minutes of Tuesday’s match. Washington (11-6) opened the match playing a high back line, which led to several through balls and scoring chances for the Knights.

“They played really high, and we kind of took advantage of that a few times,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey opened the scoring in the fourth minute on a cross from Annika Kotula, and then scored again in the seventh minute when she out-raced two Washington defenders to a through ball from Camryn Menke.

Menke scored in the 14th minute, and Amalie Yeates made it 4-0 in the 19th minute, scoring on a through ball from Dorsey.

Assumption scored three goals in less than a minute and a half to extend its lead to 7-0. Maddi Tolle scored on a breakaway in the 22nd minute, and then Menke scored her second goal of the night 24 seconds later. Anika Ekstrom scored on an assist from Kotula 57 seconds after that.

The Knights led 7-0 at halftime. Ekstrom scored again in the second half, and Kotula and Anna Weiman rounded out the scoring for Assumption. Weiman’s goal ended the match with just under 12 minutes remaining.

The Knights tallied 22 shots on goal in the contest, and Washington’s strong defensive unit that had conceded just 22 goals in the Demons’ first 15 matches allowed a season-high 10 goals.

“They’re by far the best team we’ve faced all season,” said Mason Quigley, Washington’s first-year head coach. “Their passes were so crisp on this turf. We don’t play much on turf. I think we played one to two games this season (on turf), but this is their home field, so they play on it quite a bit more. They were able to dissect us a little bit more.”

The Demons, who won a school-record 11 games this spring, got took just one shot on goal. Audrey Anderson’s try late in the first half was knocked away by Assumption keeper Maddy Nigey.

Every player in an Assumption uniform saw action in the blowout victory. It was all started by Dorsey’s two early goals.

“That was a nice change of pace for us,” Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. “We haven’t often got out to such a good start this year. It was a good way to set the tone for the rest of the game.”