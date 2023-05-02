There was some notable excitement coming from the Assumption players Tuesday night.

And for good reason.

After a bit of an up-and-down start to the season, the Class 1A fourth-ranked Knights notched a big win, beating Class 2A No. 2 and previously unbeaten North Scott 2-0, controlling much of the play at a windy Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

"It's huge, absolutely huge," Ellie Rolfstad said. "We want to showcase Assumption soccer and this is a great way to do it. I'm super proud of the team."

Rolfstad got the scoring started early, taking a pass from Dru Dorsey and firing a shot from about 18 yards out that sailed into the back of the net in the third minute, causing Rolfstad to leap in the air in celebration.

"I think that really woke us up and told us we were in this game. After a couple of hard losses, this has really gotten us up in our heads and going again," Rolfstad said. "I think it's finally, after all the work we've put in, coming together, and it's really good to see."

North Scott (9-1-1, 4-1 MAC) had a couple of chances to tie the match in the first half.

Delaney Fitzgibbon had a good look in the 22nd minute from about 18 yards out that was punched over the crossbar by Assumption (7-3, 3-3) keeper Maddy Nigey. The Lancers had another look in the 37th minute when a cross from Reese Hilsenbeck found its way into the net, but the ball was ruled to have just crossed over the end line prior to the pass.

Lyvia Hulsbrink doubled its lead a minute later as North Scott couldn't corral a corner attempt. The ball trickled out to Hulsbrink, who, like Rolfstad, sent a ball from about 18 yards out that sailed over the hands of North Scott keeper Natalie Knepper.

"I thought we deserved to lose. We did not come out with energy, they beat us with every 50-50 ball, every second chance ball," North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. "We went to a lot of bad habits tonight and it bit us. That second goal has been a prime example all season, of not finding marks, of leaving marks, we float, leave a girl at the top of the box, and she buries it. That's been a problem for two years."

The Lancers came out on the attack to start the second half, but after the initial wave, Assumption's back line and midfield held North Scott to just two shots in the frame.

"I think this was our game where we stepped it up and started playing as a whole team," Assumption senior defender Piper Seberg said. "I think this is going to help our confidence in future games. We have a few big games coming up and this is going to help our confidence."

It's a big statement win for Assumption, which always has its eye on playing its best soccer as the postseason approaches. The Knights had some big pieces to replace from last year's state runner-up team, but a win like Tuesdays can be crucial to the team's goal of returning to the state tournament.

"This was a huge step in the right direction for us," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "We haven't had the best showings in the first part of our season but I think the girls have really taken the lessons we've learned from each game and worked hard to overcome them in practice and it really showed out here that how we work in practice is how we can work in a game and we were very successful executing tonight.

"It definitely sets the foundation for us going forward, knowing that this is the level we expect to be at from here on out."

North Scott, meanwhile, is in the midst of a gauntlet in its final stretch of the season. After playing Western Big Six champion Geneseo to a draw last week and their match with Assumption Tuesday, the Lancers have games with Alleman, Class 3A No. 9 Bettendorf and 3A No. 6 Pleasant Valley left on their schedule.

"I would rather us play a lot," Ayers said. "We've had a gauntlet already this year, we've played (Class 1A No. 7 Sioux City Heelan) and we've played some teams throughout the season already and I'm hoping it's just going to prepare us."