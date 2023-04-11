Allison Sanyi summed up Tuesday's Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer matchup between Bettendorf and Assumption in three words.

"A little bizarre," the first-year leader of the Bulldogs stated.

The actions on the field concur that sentiment following Bettendorf's 3-2 (3-1 penalty kick) triumph over the Class 1A second-ranked Knights at Jack and Pat Bush Stadium.

Bettendorf couldn't deliver a clean goal kick and then fouled Assumption's Dru Dorsey in the penalty box with 12 seconds left. Then, after the penalty was made, it was waved off due to a violation on the Knights.

Over 20 minutes of conversing between officials and coaches led to a retake, which Lyvia Hulsbrink converted for the second time and this one counted, to square the match at two.

After 20 game minutes of extra time, the Bulldogs and Knights went to a penalty shootout.

And Hulsbrink was matched up with Bettendorf keeper Riley Sweetland for the third time with it up 2-1 in the shootout.

"Me and my team were set she was going to go the same way," Sweetland said.

The third time was the charm.

Hulsbrink went left, Sweetland guessed left and saved it. Senior defender Olivia Wiley then netted the needed penalty kick to give the 3A 10th-ranked Bulldogs the victory.

"It was just important that we trust each other," Wiley said. "I always hit the exact same spot, I got it down to a science."

Even with the departures of longtime head coach Todd Hornaday and last year's Iowa Gatorade player of the year in Avery Horner, Bettendorf (3-1, 3-0 MAC) is rolling into a marquee matchup with sixth-ranked Pleasant Valley on Thursday.

Those two, along with North Scott and Muscatine, remain unbeaten in the MAC.

"That was a crazy game, one of the more crazy games I've been a part of," Sanyi said. "Just awesome mental toughness. You can't credit them enough."

Alma Gonzalez-Hayes, Destiny Borland and Wiley all converted their penalty kicks for the Bulldogs. Sweetland, a freshman who had never been a goalie in a shootout before, stopped two of the final three attempts.

"It wasn't really stressful," Sweetland said. "Keep doing your job, block the ball."

For awhile, it looked like the match wasn't going to see extra time.

Hulsbrink made the initial penalty in the 80th minute, but the head official waved it off. Bettendorf kicked it and ran out the final 12 seconds for what appeared to be a 2-1 victory.

On the contrary.

There was a rule change this season on penalty kicks, allowing for a potential retake. Since the violation was against Assumption (1-2, 0-2) and the goal was scored, the rule states it is a retake.

Yet the dialogue was between either replay the whole game on another date — since the final horn sounded — or replay the final 12 seconds.

"We had to come to some common ground; that was not an easy decision," Sanyi said. "In my mindset, they ended the game and then thought about the rule. So, game's over. At the end of the day, you can't put more miles on these girls legs in a season.

"You replay the 12 seconds and hope you get the better end of it."

Yet even despite having what seemed like a victory taken away, Bettendorf took it back.

"This was a big win for us emotionally," Wiley said. "We're ready for anything that comes our way."

It was a scoreless opening half in which the Bulldogs had eight shots and several chances to take the lead. Right out of the gates in the second half, Tori Rivera slid a slow-rolling ball past Assumption netminder Maddy Nigey for a 1-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Two minutes later, the Knights answered on a rebound goal from Amalie Yeates.

Emma Anderson scored the go-ahead goal for Bettendorf in the 57th minute on a dish from Carson Bohonek. They nearly connected in the second extra time period, but Nigey turned it aside.

Now, Bettendorf faces its arch rival in less than 48 hours at home. It sets up as a vital showdown to determine the league race heading into mid-April.

"We still got a lot to work on," Wiley said.

Bettendorf 3, Assumption 2 (3-1 PK's)

Halftime score — Bettendorf 0, Assumption 0. Penalty shootout — Bettendorf goals, Alma Gonzalez-Hayes, Destiny Borland, Olivia Wiley; Assumption goals, Ella Curoe. Regulation goals — Tori Rivera, Bett (unassisted), 41st minute; Amalie Yeates, DA (unassisted), 43rd minute; Emma Anderson, Bett (assist by Carson Bohonek), 57th minute; Lyvia Hulsbrink, DA (penalty), 80th minute. Shots — Bettendorf 16, Assumption 8. Saves — Bettendorf (Riley Sweetland), 4; Assumption (Maddy Nigey), 10. Corner kicks — Bettendorf 2, Assumption 5. Fouls — Bettendorf 3, Assumption 11. Offsides — Bettendorf 5, Assumption 2. Penalties — Peyton Markham, Bett (yellow card), 48th minute; Olivia Wiley, Bett (yellow card), 80th minute; Assumption bench (yellow card), 80th minute.