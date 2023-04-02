ELDRIDGE — Tradition and expectations go hand-in-hand.

Making the nearly three-hour trek to Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines has become an almost annual occurrence for North Scott High School's girls soccer program. Nine total times to be exact.

One state title in 2014 and a handful of runner-ups have allowed the Lancers to bring home hardware. Still, there haven't been many deep runs over the last six years.

They had a three-year hiatus from the state tournament (2018-2020), and the last two trips have been one-and-done.

"A lot of us are eager to get back and get past the (quarterfinal) round," senior center back Lexi Ward said. "Once we get into bigger games, we have to set the standard."

So, with nearly its entire starting 11 back in the fold and a preseason ranking of second in Class 2A, how are the Lancers approaching a year embodied by state championship hopes and dreams?

With three words.

"Now or never," Lancers coach Dion Ayers stated.

North Scott has the firepower of three all-state players back in the fold, a stout keeper who had an 88% save percentage last spring and experience across the pitch in a season-long quest for its second state title in school history.

Only Dallas Center-Grimes, the unblemished Class 2A state champions a year ago, sit above the Lancers in the first batch of rankings.

"I think we can make it to state and do better than we've done the last two years," senior forward Kendall Knisley said. "It is a driven thing for us seniors. We want to go out with a bang."

There won't be much room for error in a year where the top half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference is once again loaded with five teams in the IGHSAU top-15 rankings in the three classifications.

Plus the non-conference schedule features Western Big 6 Conference schools Moline and Alleman as well as contests against 2A No. 12 ADM, Adel, 1A No. 8 Van Meter and 2A No. 14 Clear Creek Amana.

If the primary goal for Ayers and his staff was to test North Scott on a weekly basis, the 15-game regular season slate is a start.

"They want to advance at the state tournament and they feel we need to be in the semifinals," Ayers said.

Knisley and junior Reese Hilsenbeck were the catalysts of the Lancers' goal-scoring last spring, combining for 22 markers. It led to Knisley landing on the IGCA all-state first team and Hilsenbeck to the second team as a sophomore.

Through three games, it hasn't been squarely on their shoulders. North Scott has had seven players register goals so far in 3-0, 4-0 and 2-0 verdicts.

"We have to keep everyone accountable," Knisley said.

Bound for Missouri Western State in the fall, Knisley wanted to make her collegiate decision before her final prep season so she could put her sole focus on her North Scott campaign.

"It was a big decision (that) I needed to get out of the way," she said.

While the core returns, the formation they will run is different.

The Lancers will run a 3-5-2 this season with Knisley and Hilsenbeck at the top and at the back, Ward is at center back with sophomores Kennadi Thiessen and Anna Ruth on the right and left side, respectively.

Seniors Bella Warm and Kenna McGee are midfielders pushing forward.

"There are formations out of that," Ayers said. "Last year, we struggled getting beat from 25 to 30 feet out. If we keep our three center backs fairly connected, not many teams can flank, cross it in and score on us."

It has been an adjustment as Ayers has never coached the 3-5-2. Still, North Scott has posted three clean sheets so far with a vital MAC contest versus 3A No. 6 Pleasant Valley looming on Tuesday.

"We're working offensively a lot," Ward said. "It is our big key, we're just trying to figure out how we can score (more)."

Of the 47-48 players in the Lancers' program, Ayers estimated about 40 of them played off-season soccer. He thinks this group can equal the feat of the 2014 state titlists.

And he thinks the 2023 version may be more skilled.

"I think we're a better passing team," Ayers said. "We're a team that can ping the ball around and find the open spot. We're moving the ball better than we have the last two years."