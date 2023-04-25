Katlyn Seaman made her mark Tuesday night.

The Geneseo High School junior scored four goals, three coming in the first half, as the Maple Leafs grabbed a share of the Western Big Six conference title with a 5-1 win over Rock Island at Almquist Field.

"Coming out, I was really amped up, I'm really excited for how our season's been going and I'm really proud of my team," Seaman said. "I can't explain how happy I am for my team. This being my junior season, it's really exciting."

The Maple Leafs can clinch outright with a win over Moline — or if the Rocks beat the Blue Devils — next Tuesday.

Seaman could have a few more goals on the night, with a couple of shots hitting the crossbar in the first half, and Geneseo (12-2-1, 6-0) knows there's always things to improve on as the postseason approaches.

"We just want to keep working on playing together, possessing better and hitting feet better," Seaman said. "Every night, we go back to practice the next day and know we have something to improve on."

After being stymied early by the strong play of Rock Island keeper AJ Stewart, Geneseo got on the board in the 17th minute. Seaman pounced on a rebound after Stewart made a strong point blank save off a shot from Danielle Beach.

Seaman added to the lead in the 22nd minute, just getting a touch on a through ball from Mia Kelly to deflect past Stewart and into the net to put the Maple Leafs up 2-0.

Geneseo controlled the rest of the first half, but the Rocks (4-8-1, 2-4) had a golden opportunity to trim the deficit in the 36th minute.

Kayla Rice split two defenders and sent a deep ball to set up Denise Carr on a breakaway. However, Carr couldn't quite corral the opportunity, and instead of being down 2-1, the Maple Leafs went into halftime trailing 3-0 after Seaman scored on a kick from 18 yards out on an assist from Beach in the 40th minute.

"We didn't have a very good first half, and they all knew it," Geneseo head coach Harvey Morton said. "We were kind of flat coming out, and I don't know why. ... But they heard about it at halftime."

The message was received.

Geneseo entered the second half with a bang. Beach scored in the 41st minute to put Geneseo 4-0.

"We wanted to come out and we knew we had to work together better," Beach said. "The first half was really slow for us and we weren't doing the things we knew we could as a team, so it was really big to work together and get that."

Rock Island got on the board in the 44th minute. Carr received a through pass from Rice and the Rocky senior buried the shot.

"All season, (Denise) has been working so hard, she's all over the field and she tries to put this team on her shoulders," Rock Island head coach Zach Vroman said. "When she gets those opportunities, she's as dangerous as anybody in the conference.

"Her speed is unreal and so when we get her in open space like that, I'll take a miscue every now and then for that foot and those shots and all the hard work she puts in."

Seaman added her fourth goal in the 55th minute.

AJ Stewart was huge in net for the Rocks, with 19 saves, including several acrobatic one-handed stops and a few that were point blank in front of net.

"That's every game, she's a stud player. She's working hard, she's learning every day and she just comes out and is a true leader, " Vroman said. "Her reaction, and I think that's a big part of her volleyball success, she tracks the ball so well, she's always in position.

"She's definitely been a MVP many games this year."