PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Geneseo opens tourney play with 9-0 romp past O-S

“We definitely got off to a good start with our shots on goal, and the way our players were able to aggressively share the ball and set up solid scoring opportunities allowed us to build momentum and keep our opponent on the defensive side of the field,” Morton said.

Back-to-back goals by Taylor DeSplinter with 15 and 11 minutes left in the half added to the Geneseo lead, with assists provided by Jordan Porter and Elizabeth Maciejewshi, The Western Big 6 champions were not done scoring in the first half however, and added goals in the last ten minutes by Taylor Minneart, assisted by Maciejewski; and Kodi Hudson and Madeline Roberts, both unassisted.

With Geneseo leading by the score of 8-0 at halftime, IHSA rules required that the 40-minute second half be cut to 20 minutes of continuously running clock. Geneseo added one additional goal to their total halfway through the period, when Brooke Harms scored her second goal of the match, assisted by Beach.

“As we move on in the postseason, it will be extremely important to execute our game plan, and we will be relying on our seniors to display the kind of quality leadership they have all season, winning the conference title, and unselfishly sharing the ball, playing aggressive defense, and working hard for every minute and every inch of the field,” Morton said.