PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Geneseo opens tourney play with 9-0 romp past O-S

The high-powered offense of the Geneseo girls’ soccer team overpowered Orion-Sherrard’s united co-op in the opening round of Class 2A postseason action on Tuesday night at the Geneseo pitch.
Geneseo, the No. 2 seed in the Peoria Richwoods sectional, scored eight unanswered goals in the first half, and added an additional goal in the time-shortened second half to win 9-0 and move on to the second round on Friday evening against the Leafs' perennial postseason foe Peoria Notre Dame, which beat Rock Island 6-1 on Tuesday.
PND has knocked Geneseo out of each of the last three girls soccer postseasons, but the Leafs won a nonconference matchup earlier this season 1-0.
“We really didn’t know much about Orion–Sherrard, except that they compiled a good record this season, and I told our girls before the match that our goals were to dictate the pace of play, challenge everything and go hard for both halves,” said Geneseo coach Harvey Morton.
The Maple Leafs followed the instruction of their coach to the letter and opened the continuous barrage of scores on goal at the 7-minute mark in the first half when Bailey Huizenga scored Geneseo’s first goal, unassisted. Eleven minutes later, Brooke Harms scored for the Leafs, assisted by Jordan Porter, followed three minutes later by a side-goal score by Danielle Beach off an assist by Katlyn Seaman.
“We definitely got off to a good start with our shots on goal, and the way our players were able to aggressively share the ball and set up solid scoring opportunities allowed us to build momentum and keep our opponent on the defensive side of the field,” Morton said.
Back-to-back goals by Taylor DeSplinter with 15 and 11 minutes left in the half added to the Geneseo lead, with assists provided by Jordan Porter and Elizabeth Maciejewshi, The Western Big 6 champions were not done scoring in the first half however, and added goals in the last ten minutes by Taylor Minneart, assisted by Maciejewski; and Kodi Hudson and Madeline Roberts, both unassisted.
With Geneseo leading by the score of 8-0 at halftime, IHSA rules required that the 40-minute second half be cut to 20 minutes of continuously running clock. Geneseo added one additional goal to their total halfway through the period, when Brooke Harms scored her second goal of the match, assisted by Beach.
“As we move on in the postseason, it will be extremely important to execute our game plan, and we will be relying on our seniors to display the kind of quality leadership they have all season, winning the conference title, and unselfishly sharing the ball, playing aggressive defense, and working hard for every minute and every inch of the field,” Morton said.
In addition to outscoring Orion-Sherrard 9-0, Geneseo also dominated with 19 shots on goal to two for Orion-Sherrard. Geneseo goalkeeper Cadence Talbert picked up two saves. Orion-Sherrard goalkeeper Jenny Abbott also did a commendable job for her team, contributing 10 saves throughout the match.
“With every step we are able to advance in the state tournament, we know the competition will be stronger and stronger, but we also know that our competitive conference has prepared our girls to play with a very high level of energy and teamwork, and to leave everything we have on the field of play,” Morton said.
Orion-Sherrard’s coop program of the Three Rivers Conference finished their season with a record of 7-3-1, and Geneseo’s overall record improved to 13-2 with the win.
Peoria Notre Dame 6, Rock Island 1: Rock Island saw its season end in the Class 2A at the hands of third-seeded Peoria Notre Dame in a sectional preliminary matchup Tuesday.