The Geneseo girls’ soccer squad looked in mid-season form in early action on Tuesday night at the Panther Pitch in Silvis.

Senior forward Danielle Beach scored two goals in the first 21 minutes of action and she also contributed two assists in the match as three Geneseo players scored multiple goals in the 7-3 Western Big 6 Conference win over United Township.

First-year UT coach Alex Sandoval found encouragement in his team’s second-half performance that produced all three goals and showed much-improved aggressiveness.

“Geneseo came out with a better level of intensity and beat us to the 50-50 balls in the first half, but after we regained focus in the second half, we were able to make some things happen,” he said after his cliub dropped to 1-1.

Beach, a multi-sport standout for Geneseo, opened the scoring seven minutes into the first half with an unassisted goal from the right side, and after a UT foul halfway through the first half, Beach connected again on a penalty kick from the right side to put Geneseo up 2-0.

Geneseo scored one additional goal in the half with just over one minute left on the clock when junior Mia Kelly connected from the left side for her first goal of the match, assisted by Beach, giving Geneseo a 3-0 lead at the intermission.

“Danielle is an exceptional athlete, and her senior leadership and experience will be a key factor in our success this season,” said Morton after his squad's season opener. “Danielle not only knows where she needs to position herself on the offensive end, she is also a solid passer and guides her teammates to the spots on the field where they can be most effective.”

The Maple Leafs outshot the Panthers 13-3 in the opening half. UT’s goalkeeper, junior Stella Gonzalez, did all she could to keep the Panthers in the game with 10 saves in the half.

“Stella did a great job of defending the goal, and she kept us in the game in the first half,” said Sandoval. “We are starting four freshmen, and only have five players on the roster with varsity experience, so I was encouraged by our increased intensity in the second half, and the way we battled until the final seconds on the clock.”

The first five minutes of the second half featured a barrage of offense. Geneseo junior Katlyn Seaman worked her way through heavy traffic to score a straight-ahead unassisted goal with three minutes expired, followed one minute later by a goal from the left side by Kelly that gave the Leafs a 5-0 lead.

United Township sophomore Kaylee Nelson put the Panthers on the board with 35 minutes left in the match when she slipped through multiple defenders in the open field to score an unassisted goal in the right corner.

At the 25-minute mark, Geneseo sophomore Hanna Kreiner pounded a 30-foot shot from the left side to the right corner of the goal to put the Maple Leafs up 6-1.

With just over 14 minutes left, a Geneseo defender inadvertently blocked the ball into the net for an own goal and the Panthers scored less than two minutes later when senior captain Sofia Camarillo scored on a penalty kick that cut the Geneseo lead to 6-3.

Geneseo scored the final goal of the match at the 6:30 mark when Seaman connected for the second time, assisted by Beach.

Around the Big 6

Alleman 5, Rock Island 0: Mackenzie Burkett capped Alleman's 5-0 Western Big 6 Conference victory with the Pioneers' final two goals in the road victory that opened league play.

Gretchen Ellis, Carson Wendt and Meredith Maynard also scored for Alleman. Kailynn Johannes, Wendt and Emma Shrake logged assists.

Moline at Quincy: No report was submitted on this contest.