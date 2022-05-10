PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Horner sets Bulldogs up to defeat Knights

Avery Horner has scored a lot of goals in her soccer career at Bettendorf High School — 71 in three seasons to be exact.

But the Iowa State commit has also dished out a lot of assists this season. She entered Tuesday’s home match against Davenport Assumption leading Class 3A and the Mississippi Athletic Conference with 15 on the year.

Horner set up all three of the Bulldogs’ goals as they defeated the 1A top-ranked Knights 3-1 at A.R. TouVelle Stadium.

“I almost feel the same if I score or I assist,” said Horner, who had a pair of assists in the victory. “I have some great teammates who can score, so I just make plays and pass it off to them when they’re making great runs.”

Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday noted that Horner, who already owns the school’s single-season record for goals scored with 35 last season, is now just three assists away from tying the Bulldogs’ single-season record in that category as well.

“They were keying on Avery because she scored three goals against them last year when we won 3-0,” Hornaday said. “Avery kind of took what they gave her.”

Bettendorf (11-3, 6-2 MAC) scored in the ninth minute of the match when Horner dribbled past the goal and then dropped a pass back to teammate Carson Bohonek, who sneaked a shot inside the left post.

The 3A 10th-ranked Bulldogs scored on almost exactly the same play in the 30th minute. Horner dropped a pass back to Delaney Ward, but the ball was deflected away from Ward. It found its way to Bohonek, who scored her second goal of the evening and her 13th of the season.

“We knew they were going to throw bodies at (Horner), and Carson twice saw the opportunity and took advantage of it,” Hornaday said.

Three minutes later, Horner sent a pass through to Autumn Skahill, who scored to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Bettendorf took just three shots on goal in the first half, but converted on all three.

“I definitely think we took our chances and we scored our chances we had,” Horner said. “We did really well at finishing today.”

Assumption (9-4, 4-2 MAC) seemed to score in the 49th minute. Maddy Nigey’s shot was stopped by Bettendorf goalkeeper Avery Franzman, but Nigey followed her shot and tapped it over the goal line. However, the goal was disallowed after the Knights were called for being offsides.

The Knights did score in the 59th minute when Jade Jackson headed in a Gracen Ruggles corner kick for her 19th goal of the season.

“We came out on fire in the second half,” Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. “We scored in the first 10 minutes, but unfortunately it was disallowed. But I really liked the heart and the effort that the girls put in in the second half.”

Franzman had 12 saves for the Bulldogs.

Horner and her fellow seniors were announced prior to the Bulldogs’ final home regular season game. Then she helped set up her teammates to get the victory.

“I think it was just good for us to start off strong,” Horner said. “That’s what we came in here trying to do. We knew we needed to get our offense started fast. Once we got one goal, I think it just went from there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0