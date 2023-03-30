ELDRIDGE — Lexi Ward chuckled as to why North Scott High School's girls soccer team totaled only 52 goals in 18 games last spring.

"We like to kick it way over the goal," the senior center back said.

Facing a headwind in the opening 40 minutes Thursday night, there was less air time and more ground time.

Crisp passing, early through balls and playing feet-to-feet fueled the Class 2A second-ranked Lancers to a 4-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference shutout over Davenport North at The Pitch.

"We knew by playing into the wind, it would make us play sharper," North Scott coach Dion Ayers said. "I was impressed early. We're a much better team when we string things together."

Two matches into the first week of the season has resulted with two clean sheets by the Lancers' (2-0, 1-0 MAC) back line. They didn't allow a shot on goal by North in the first half.

They controlled possession in the midfield and waited for chances to take place. So far, North Scott has outscored its first two opponents by seven goals.

"They seem to get along well with each other," Ayers said.

Gusts were blustering over double digit miles per hour and it was right in the face of the Lancers attack.

They didn't get blown away or rattled.

"We got to play low balls," Ward said. "We knew defensively, we had to drop quick."

Junior Reese Hilsenbeck buried a feed from Bella Warm and slotted it into the net for the opening goal in the 10th minute. Four minutes later, Bailie Arbogast beat multiple defenders and skidded her shot into the bottom left corner.

In the blink of an eye, North Scott went up 2-0.

"We're feeling good," forward Kendall Knisley said. "We've gotten a lot better (at passing)."

Ellie Scott was fouled in the box on a sliding tackle by Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) goalkeeper Greta Brus, who was assessed a yellow card, in the 32nd minute.

As the clock ticked into the 33rd minute, Lancers Kenna McGee laced the penalty kick with enough power it shot back into the field of play off the net for a 3-0 cushion.

"We needed to find the little gaps and we did," Knisley said.

A returning first team all-state honoree and a Missouri Western State recruit, Knisley scored her first goal of the year in the 59th minute off a two-on-one situation with McKenzie Moeller.

Warm won the ball away twice to set up the final chance for the Lancers. Ayers pulled his starters and was able to get most of his bench into the action for the final 20 minutes.

"Just play simple," Ayers said.

North nearly broke through twice in the second half.

On a free kick from Addison Miller that went into the box, Sophia Allardyce got her foot on it, but couldn't angle it past Natalie Knepper. Then a handful of minutes later, Jacey Mason's shot went wide left.

It set up a Wildcats corner kick they took short and North Scott cleared it out.

"I think we battled the whole 80 minutes," North coach Tyler Holle said. "We made some slight changes in the second half and let to more opportunities."

With Davenport West not fielding a girls soccer team, its players are feeding into North's squad this year. The Wildcats have a small amount of seniors and a bunch of youth.

Still, Holle doesn't see it as a bad thing.

"We'll continue learning, continue getting better," he said.

North Scott is the exact opposite.

It is senior-laden and filled with experience off of two straight state tournament appearances. After going one-and-done in Des Moines plus finishing fifth in the MAC, it is not taking this season for granted.

"We have a really good group," Knisley said. "We can do some really good things this season."

North Scott 4, Davenport North 0

Halftime score — North Scott 3, Dav. North 0. Goals — NS, Reese Hilsenbeck (assist by Bella Warm), 10th minute; Bailie Arbogast (unassisted), 14th minute; Kenna McGee (penalty kick), 33rd minute; Kendall Knisley (assist by McKenzie Moeller), 59th minute. Shots — DN 3, NS 22. Saves — DN, Greta Brus (16); NS, Natalie Knepper (1). Corner kicks — DN 1, NS 6. Penalties — DN, Brus (yellow card), 32nd minute.