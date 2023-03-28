Moline senior Alyssa Pirmann scored two goals in a 5-1 Western Big 6 Conference win at Rock Island to help coach Lindsay Schilb earn her first victory on Tuesday night.

The Maroons (1-2, 1-1 Big 6) controlled the ball for the majority of the game and finished with a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Pirmann opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, scoring off one of Moline’s seven corners. Kayla Rice tied the game 12 minutes later with a goal for Rock Island (1-2, 0-2 Big 6), but the Maroons quickly answered and cruised from that point forward.

Kiersten Bailey’s score made it 2-1 after 36 minutes, and Emma Rangel scored in the final minute before half to make it 3-1 at the break. Charlise Martel and Pirmann scored goals in the last 10 minutes to put Moline in the win column.

Following a 5-1 setback to Normal West and a 4-0 shutout in Quincy to start the season, Schilb was much more pleased with her team’s connectedness.

“Even in our first two tough games we came out with a lot of energy, but we just weren’t connecting many passes,” she said, “but tonight, I think we did a pretty decent job of connecting those passes and keeping our composure. And just a lot of energy in the offensive third.”

Schilb said the players off the bench responded well and helped the team keep fresh legs.

The team also had to stay composed when Rocky tied the game in the first half.

“There was a lot of energy in the crowd, so they had to fight back and they had to make sure they came back and just worked with their teammates,” Schilb said. “Be there for your teammates, that’s what we’ve really tried to focus on. Just make sure you do your job and they can do their job.”

Pirmann’s breakout game came after sitting out last season due to stomach issues.

She said the team came together in the win and communicated well.

“The team bonding, I think, has helped a lot,” she said. “We just pulled through in the end and did great. A lot of the communication was key.”

Pirmann said she was nervous about coming back this season after a year off, but Tuesday’s outing showed she can still perform.

“My team’s been super supportive,” she said. “Having my team support me and build me up is the best part. I feel like that’s really what matters, having that support system.”

Schilb said the team has taken some falls in the first three games and Tuesday was no different. Bailey was shaken up twice in the contest.

“Kiersten has been a target for all the teams and she bounces back,” Schilb said. “She’s a tough girl.”

Schilb said it felt good to get a first win as head coach. Previously an assistant and a player on Moline's first team in 1993, she was happy for the team first.

“I’m glad they could get one,” she said. “They needed one.”