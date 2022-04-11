Prep girls soccer: Muskies rally past Lancers

ELDRIDGE — Even though his team had outscored its first two opponents 17-0, Muscatine head girls soccer coach Edgar Arceo praised his team following its 2-1 win at North Scott on Monday night, telling his players that the second half was the best 40 minutes they had played so far this spring.

Class 2A fifth-ranked North Scott led 1-0 at halftime, but the 3A eighth-ranked Muskies rallied for the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at The Pitch.

“The second half was a good demonstration of what they can do and what we’ve been training to do,” Arceo said. “It was just a matter of putting everything together. We were struggling with the final pass, and once we started connecting those passes, we looked very dangerous. We looked like a different team in the second half.”

Muscatine (3-0, 1-0 MAC) needed less than eight minutes in the second half to tie the score. Meredith Connor took a hard shot that was saved by North Scott goalkeeper Natalie Knepper, but the Muskies’ Mya Jansen was there for the rebound goal.

The match remained tied until late, when Muscatine midfielder Sophia Thomas hit a ball from the right side that hit the far post and caromed back into the net, giving the Muskies a 2-1 lead with just 4 1/2 minutes left.

“I didn’t see anyone on me, so I knew I had to shoot it,” said Thomas, who scored her fourth goal of the season. “I saw five minutes on the clock, and I knew we had to go.”

Muscatine controlled possession in the second half, taking eight shots on goal in the final 40 minutes to none for North Scott.

“The second half was just incredible,” Arceo said. “The goal was just to smother them from their third all the way back to our side.”

North Scott’s best chance to score came when midfielder Adeline Finnicum sent a ball through to Kendall Knisley, who had a one-on-one with Muscatine goalkeeper Indiana Stephens. Knisley’s shot caught the left post.

“They had possession most of (the second half),” North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. “They weren’t doing anything fancy. They were just aggressive. When they were aggressive, they won every 50-50 ball and that puts us back on our heels instantly. That allowed Sophia Thomas and some of those girls to move off the ball and look for the big hits.”

The Lancers (1-3, 1-1 MAC) scored the first goal of the match with just over a minute left in the first half. Knisley took a shot that was deflected by a couple of Muscatine defenders, but Reese Hilsenbeck tapped it into the net for her second goal of the season.

Knepper finished with nine saves for the Lancers, and she had gotten her fingertips on a shot for a save just before Thomas made her incredible shot.

Even though his team fell short in Monday’s match, Ayers has been pleased with how his Lancers have played over the last two contests. North Scott won in penalty kicks at 3A No. 9 Bettendorf on Thursday.

“I’m proud of their effort,” Ayers said. “We did not have this the first two games of the season, but we’ve come out and played two of the biggest teams in our conference and we won in a shootout and we lose 2-1, so we’re there. That’s all you can ask for.”

Arceo’s Muscatine squad picked up a quality road win to pass its first big test of the season.

“We’re on the road for quite a bit, and you probably won’t find a harder environment to play in than here,” Arceo said. “We knew the momentum North Scott built with getting a win against Bettendorf. Tonight was a test. It’s exciting.”

