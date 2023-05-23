Pleasant Valley’s defense suffocated Davenport North’s offense in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 3A girls soccer regionals. The Spartans held the Wildcats to just one shot on goal and two attempts overall.

Davenport North coach Tyler Holle said one of the reasons the Spartans are so dominant on defense is because they apply a great deal of pressure, offensively.

“Their defense didn’t have to do a whole lot,” Holle said. “It’s the pressure that they give on our back line. They pressure the ball well, and that makes it difficult for us to possess out of. It just becomes a lot of us winning the ball and giving it right back.”

While PV spent much of the game with possession of the ball, North did a solid job defensively. Wildcat keeper Emma Jouran turned away 11 of the 14 shots she faced, and her teammates successfully defended 26 total Spartan shots.

PV ultimately won the contest, 3-0, but the score may have been closer had North’s defense not had a short lapse at the end of the first half.

In a six-minute stretch between the 30th and 36th minutes, PV scored twice. First, junior forward Morgan Russmann scored to put PV up 2-0. Then, Joanah Jepsen put the ball in the back of the net to give PV a three-score advantage.

“One (score) wasn’t going to be enough,” said Jepsen, who scored her first two goals of the season Tuesday. “We knew that we wanted to go into the half feeling like we had a good hold on the game. We had to get those two goals. I felt like that really helped the team’s spirit and made us confident that we could win that game.”

PV (15-3) has now played North (10-9) twice in the last three weeks. The Spartans beat the Wildcats, 2-1, on the road May 2. PV coach Ed Knupp said his team’s improved performance against the Wildcats signifies how far it's come in a short time.

“They gave us a really good game at their place a couple weeks ago,” Knupp said. “They were very competitive, they had a great plan. If you notice, they really made it tough to get to the goal. Tonight, we came with a couple different wrinkles and were able to get some shots.”

Despite its two losses to PV, North isn’t disappointed in its performance this season. The Wildcats posted a winning record and picked up 10 victories this season. Holle said the Wildcats haven’t won 10 games in four years.

“I think, this year, this group of girls just competed in ways that we didn’t in the past,” Holle said. “If we gave up an early goal against PV in the past, we might’ve blown up and given up goal after goal. These girls just kept competing. I told the girls a stat on varsity bound is close games and we were able to pull out seven out of the nine close games that we had. That’s a big step for this program that we can carry into the offseason and build on with a lot of returning players.

The Spartans will play the Waukee Warriors (8-7) in the regional final Thursday at 7 p.m. PV and Waukee have already met once this season. The Warriors took down the Spartans, 2-1, on April 15 in Bettendorf.

PV isn’t hanging its heads going into its matchup with Waukee. The Spartans believe they learned from their last matchup with the Warriors and have improved a great deal over the last month.

“We’ve previously played them before, so we kind of know what to expect,” Jepsen said. “We lost to them before, but I think we’re ready. We can beat them this time. We know that they’re going to be a really good team and we have to play to our best ability to pull it out against them.”

Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport North 0

Halftime score — Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport North 0. Goals — Joanah Jepsen (PV), assist Sophia Lewis, fourth minute. Morgan Russmann (PV), assist Jepsen, 31st minute. Jepsen (PV), Lewis assist, 36th minute. Shots on goal — Pleasant Valley 14, Davenport North 1. Saves — Pleasant Valley (Libby Kamp 1), Davenport North (Emma Jouran 11). Penalty cards — none.