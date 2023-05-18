Children are taught at an early age that sharing is a good thing.

But in team sports, that’s not the case.

Pleasant Valley wrapped up an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer title on Thursday night by defeating visiting North Scott 2-1 at Spartan Stadium.

“We clinched a share on Tuesday, but we didn’t want to share that with anyone,” PV head coach Ed Knupp said with a smile.

"The T-shirts have been printed. We’re MAC champs, but are we? We wanted to make sure we proved it to ourselves and the rest of the league that we could go through undefeated.”

The Spartans won their third straight conference title, but ran through the MAC unblemished for the first time since 2016.

PV won its first seven league games last spring, wrapping up the MAC crown, but then had a letdown in the final conference game at Muscatine, falling 5-0. That was on the Spartans’ minds this week as they prepared for the regular season finale.

“That was definitely embarrassing, and we didn’t want it to happen again,” PV forward Morgan Russmann said. “Why share it with someone when you can have it for yourself? This is a determined team, and we wanted it to be our own.”

The Class 3A sixth-ranked Spartans (14-3, 8-0 MAC) broke a scoreless tie just before halftime when midfielder Bria Martell took a pass from Russmann, turned and shot from 30 yards out. Her shot sailed just over the North Scott keeper and into the net, giving PV a 1-0 lead at the break.

“Morgan’s a great leader on and off the field, and she’s the one who told me to turn,” said Martell, who scored her second goal of the season. “I shot it, and I think our communication really got me that goal.”

Russmann entered Thursday’s match with 36 goals on the season, which led the conference and ranked second in 3A. She was blanketed by North Scott’s defense for much of the night, but finally broke free in the 63rd minute. Russmann stole a pass, dished it off to teammate Joanah Jepsen, who got it back to her for the goal, putting PV ahead 2-0.

“We knew being up 1-0 at halftime wasn’t going to be enough,” Russmann said.

She was right.

The 2A third-ranked Lancers (11-3-1, 5-3 MAC) scored three minutes later when McKenzie Moeller scored on a pass ahead from Reese Hilsenbeck to make it 2-1.

The Lancers wouldn’t get another shot on goal in the final 14 minutes, though, and PV held on for the victory.

North Scott head coach Dion Ayers was pleased with his team’s play, especially missing its top scorer in Kendall Knisley, who has missed the Lancers’ last two matches with illness. Ayers expects to have Knisley, who has scored 15 goals this season, back before Tuesday’s regional semifinal in Eldridge.

“I told them, ‘This might have been one of the best full 80 minutes we’ve played in a long time,’” North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. “I’m proud of them.

PV will also open postseason play on Tuesday, hosting a regional semifinal at Spartan Stadium. Knupp said that his group is continuing to improve.

"We’re growing as a team every day, and that’s going to be important when we get into the tournament next week,” he said.

The Spartans will carry an 11-match winning streak into the postseason. They haven’t lost in over a month.

“I think we’re pretty strong going into championship season,” Martell said.