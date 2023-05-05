Pleasant Valley girls soccer coach Ed Knupp described junior forward Morgan Russmann as “relentless” following the Spartan’s 3-2 win over Geneseo on Friday night.

That relentlessness was needed in a back-and-forth contest that came down to the closing minutes of regulation.

Russmann scored her second goal with less than two minutes to play to lift the Spartans to victory in a cross-river matchup against the Western Big 6 Conference champions.

PV, ranked sixth in Iowa Class 3A, improved to 11-3 after an eighth straight win.

Trailing 1-0 and 2-1 in the game, Russmann and PV kept the pressure on down the stretch and eventually found the net as Geneseo (13-3-2) lost its first game after going unbeaten its last five matches.

“We’ve had a few overtime games this year, and obviously overtime isn’t super fun,” Russmann said. “We knew we wanted to get it done in regulation.

“We knew we had to bring all we had and made sure that we fought to the end.”

Noting Geneseo’s tie with North Scott at home, Russmann and the Spartans were especially motivated to get it done in 80 minutes.

Her second goal came with 1 minute and 54 seconds left as the Spartans were able to close it out. Geneseo had a corner kick in the final 30 seconds, but the Spartans kept it clear from a tying shot.

Geneseo keeper Addison Smith denied Russmann multiple times in the game, but she eventually found her shot when it mattered most.

“Missing a few of those one-versus-ones gets frustrating,” she said. “We still had two minutes left and that’s plenty of time for us.”

Knupp was proud his team continued to fight in the competitive win.

“Geneseo is a quality side,” Knupp said. “Well coached, and they’ve got some excellent players. It was great for us to play a great game like that.”

Knupp played 18 players in the win and he feels good about the team’s depth. It helped the Spartans mostly control the game in the final 20 minutes or so.

“I don’t feel like we have a lot of dropoff when we substitute,” he said.

Geneseo went up 1-0 on a Danielle Beach penalty kick in the 35th minute. Russmann answered a few minutes later with a header on a long free kick from Sophia Lewis.

Hanna Kreiner’s shot went through the PV keeper’s legs off a Mia Kelly assist to put Geneseo back up 2-1 in the 51st minute.

PV got the goal back when Bria Martell’s corner kick was headed backwards by a Geneseo player and into the net to tie the game in the 65th minute.

PV keeper Libby Kamp finished with seven saves, including a diving denial in the second half.

The Spartans out-shot Geneseo 12-9 in the win.

“I think we’re starting to play our best soccer right now,” Russmann said. “We had a rough patch against (Davenport) North, but we’re starting to connect better in the middle and keep it and we’re finding people’s strengths and playing them more where they’re comfortable.”