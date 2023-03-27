Morgan Russmann is used to having multiple defenders surrounding her in the 18-yard box.

With 47 goals through two full years of high school soccer for Pleasant Valley High School, the thought of being at the top of opponents scouting reports doesn't faze her.

"I'm obviously experienced and I'm ready," Russmann said. "It is part of my responsibilities."

When she was in space Monday night, the returning first team all-state attacker was lethal.

Russmann secured her first hat trick of the season and now sits at 50 career goals in the Spartans' 4-0 triumph over Davenport Central in the season and Mississippi Athletic Conference opener at Brady Street Stadium.

"Playing club over the winter helps a lot, getting lots of touches and playing in a higher league," Russmann said. "Just staying on the ball in the offseason. Finding good opportunities instead of forcing them in the final third, we did a very good job of."

The North Dakota State recruit buried a rebound to light up the scoreboard first in the sixth minute, ran by her defender for her second goal in the 32nd minute and laced a rocket to the upper left corner in the 69th minute.

She was relieved of her responsibilities for the night after her final goal.

"In the past, it has been easy for us to watch her work," Spartans coach Ed Knupp said. "We were up there to recover rebounds and that's a positive. It was nice to see us in there for those chances."

PV (1-0, 1-0 MAC) returns six starters and six additional players off its Class 3A state quarterfinal and conference championship squad. Knupp dubbed Russmann along with seniors Kensie Staats and Libby Kamp as captains.

It is a new vibe around a more inexperienced group still planning on competing at the highest level.

"It is different for us, we've always had those older girls to rely on," Staats said.

For much of the match against Central (0-1, 0-1), the Spartans were in control of possession.

They finished with 27 shots and continually tested Blue Devils netminder Addisen Ford. The senior still ended up with 13 saves, but the relentless pressure kept Central off-balance.

Ten minutes after Russmann scored, she sent a cross that deflected off Ford and found the feet of Staats who doubled PV's lead in the 16th minute. Staats returned the favor on Russmann's second goal.

"It is super fun to have those connections with her," Staats said.

Central had two chances, one in each half, to avoid the shutout.

Dylan Moeller's shot off a feed from Lauren Frost went just to the right of the goal within the opening 20 minutes of the match. Then in the 59th minute, Valencia Garcia was one-on-one with Kamp, but her shot didn't have power to it and went into Kamp's hands.

It was two of five shots by the Blue Devils.

"I think we got more defense out of our midfield than we have in the past," Knupp said. "If we're getting beat through the midfield, we'll struggle. If they can hold that center down, we can attack out of that."

The Spartans will be tested over the coming weeks with matches against Central Iowa foes West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest and Waukee plus key conference matches versus North Scott and Bettendorf.

Four of their opponents this season are out-of-state matchups.

"It'll be good for us," Russmann said. "We have a lot of work to do. If we're staying true to ourselves in practice, I think we are ready for a hard season. It is much-needed with this group."

Photos: Pleasant Valley defeats Davenport Central girls soccer 4-0

Pleasant Valley 4, Davenport Central 0

Halftime score — PV 3, Central 0. Goals — PV, Morgan Russmann (unassisted), 6th minute; Kensie Staats (unassisted), 16th minute; Russmann (from Staats), 32nd minute; Russmann (from Joanah Jepsen), 69th minute. Shots — PV 27, Central 5. Shots on goal — PV 17, Central 4. Saves — PV (Libby Kamp), 4; Central (Addisen Ford), 13. Corner kicks — PV 4, Central 3. Penalties — None. Fouls — PV 4, Central 4.

JV final: Pleasant Valley 4, Davenport Central 0