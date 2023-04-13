It took just 37 seconds for Pleasant Valley’s Morgan Russmann to light the visitors’ side of the scoreboard at A.R. TouVelle Stadium in Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference match at Bettendorf.

It was quite the statement in a match-up between two top-10 girls soccer teams in Class 3A.

“That gave us full momentum for the game scoring in the first 37 seconds,” Russmann said.

Russmann scored a pair of goals and assisted a third as the sixth-ranked Spartans picked up a key early-season MAC road win 3-1 over the 10th-ranked Bulldogs.

“This win is really big for us, especially when it’s our biggest rivalry in the conference,” Russmann said. “This win will give us full momentum for the rest of the conference season. That’s all that we could ask for, really.”

In the match’s opening seconds, PV’s Abbie Staats sent a pass forward to Russmann, and after the ball rattled around in the box, Russmann found the net.

“That’s a coach’s dream,” PV head coach Ed Knupp said of scoring less than a minute into the match. “I think our kids were ready to play. It’s nice to go get an early one.”

It was a nightmare start for Bettendorf (3-2, 2-1 MAC).

“In a city rivalry, you’ve got to come out ready to go when the whistle blows, and clearly we didn’t,” Bettendorf head coach Allison Sanyi said. “We can’t start like that in a game like this.”

Russmann added a second goal, her ninth of the season, in the 35th minute on a through ball from teammate Joanah Jepsen, and the Spartans (3-2, 2-0 MAC) led 2-0 at halftime.

Bettendorf trimmed PV’s lead to 2-1 when Carson Bohonek took a pass from Peyton Markham and lofted it over the Spartan keeper’s head for a goal in the 54th minute. It was Bohonek’s eighth goal of the season.

“After first goal, we got the team together and were like, ‘Hey, this isn’t over. We have to keep working. There’s still 20 minutes left on the clock, so we have to keep pushing. The best thing we can do is score and put it away.’ Which thankfully we did,” Russmann said.

The Bulldogs had chances to tie the match. Bohonek nearly hit the equalizer in the 72nd minute as she fired a high shot toward the net, but it caromed off the bar and away from the goal.

PV reserve Leah Peakin headed in a corner kick from Russmann in the 74th minute to seal the win for the Spartans.

“That made it a lot more comfortable the last few minutes,” Knupp said.

PV and North Scott, a 3-2 winner at Muscatine on Thursday, are the only two remaining undefeated squads in the MAC.

“The conference is going to be very competitive,” Knupp said. “We graduated so many great seniors from the MAC last year, and everybody is trying to figure out who they are. I think the race for the conference is going to go down to the last week.”

The Bulldogs will try and learn from Thursday’s defeat.

“Do we wish we would have played better in a big rivalry game? Absolutely. But it’s not our season. We’ll learn from it and move on and get to the next game,” Sanyi said. “We’ll tweak our warmup a little bit and make sure we’re ready to go from the whistle.”