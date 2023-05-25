Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Morgan Russmann set the tone early.

Pleasant Valley's standout junior scored four minutes into a Class 3A regional final against Waukee, and finished with a hat trick to lead the 5th-ranked Spartans to a 3-0 win over the 10th-ranked Warriors Thursday at Pleasant Valley Stadium.

"This season, we've been super good at scoring early and knowing we can't come out flat," Russmann said. "Getting that first goal is huge for us and it gives us full momentum for the rest of the game."

The win avenges a 2-1 loss to Waukee back on April 15, and more importantly, sends PV back to the state tournament for the 20th time in program history. The Spartans will face West Des Moines Valley at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. PV lost to Valley 4-0 back on March 31.

Russmann almost opened the scoring a minute earlier, but her tough angle shot deflected off the inside of the post, just on the wrong side of the goal line, but on her second chance of the game, Russmann didn't miss, sending another far side shot past the hands of Waukee keeper Lauren Nidey and into the net.

"I think (that first miss) is almost the best thing for you because it gives you that confidence you can score," Russmann said. "We already almost had a chance, so let's go get another. ... Especially that early in the game, it sets the tone for us, and gets us going."

Waukee (8-8) controlled possession the rest of the first half, but failed to find the equalizer, and a Pleasant Valley (16-3) counter hit in the 22nd minute. Freshman Joanah Jepsen found Russman with a pass that split the Waukee defense, and Russmann did the rest, taking the ball in the final third and scoring her second goal to put PV up 2-0.

Jepsen added another assist on Russmann's third goal in the 71st minute. She now has 19 assists on the season.

"She's been playing amazing. It's huge for her and it's huge for us," Russmann said. "I think these freshmen stepping up, especially Joanah, playing really good soccer right now is awesome to see."

Russmann now has 41 goals on the season, and enters next week's state tournament with 90 goals in her career.

"She shows up every day, and she shows up, not only to get hers, but she makes everybody else better and it's so fantastic," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "Her leadership as a junior, making sure we got the job done as a team. ... She's not going to be denied, no matter how teams try to defend her. It's been fun to watch her play."

While Russmann led the offense, Libby Kamp had what Knupp called "her best game," in net for PV, making 10 saves on the night, including a leaping grab in the 69th minute to stop a well-placed shot attempt by McKay Coleman.

Russmann scored her third two minutes later to effectively ice the game.

"My team is up 2-0 and being back here, it's a lot of pressure, but I'm not going to let my team down. I really wanted this one to be a shutout ... having that shutout from that save, it was just a mindset that I really wanted," Kamp said. "I think (avenging that early season loss) proves our point, that we're not just a team from eastern Iowa, we're a very strong team. We're young, but we're strong and we have a lot of good players and smart players."

Though it's another trip to state, the Spartans are not satisfied with just reaching Des Moines. PV has lost in the quarterfinals in each of the last three years, and has not won a game at Cownie Soccer Park since reaching the Class 2A final back in 2015.

"I think this is almost a better situation for us because the last couple of years, we've been going as the 1 seed or the 2 seed, the pressure was on us and I think we could feel that," Russmann said. "This year, we're not as high, we're the 5 seed, so having a little pressure off our back is really easy for us, knowing we're going in with nothing to lose. I think when we don't have as much pressure on us, we play our best soccer.

"I think this team has more of an edge on our shoulder and this is a group that definitely wants to get that first win."