Emma Jauron has been lobbying to take penalty kicks all season.

"In practices, she's the first one out, she gets the ball and takes PKs, and at the end of practice, she's like, 'Coach, make sure you're watching these PKs, I can take them," Davenport North head coach Tyler Holle said of his junior keeper.

Deep into a Class 3A regional quarterfinal shootout with Davenport Central, Holle finally let his junior keeper prove herself, and Jauron delivered, scoring the game-winning goal in the sixth round of penalty kicks to lift the Wildcats to a 2-1 (5-4 PK) victory over the Blue Devils Friday at Davenport North High School.

"I've been practicing since the beginning of the season and they did not believe I could shoot PKs," Jauron said. "I've been waiting for this moment for so long, and then I took a breath, and I saw it go in and I was just happy."

The win sends the Wildcats (10-8) into a regional semifinal Tuesday against sixth-ranked Pleasant Valley, and Jauron's goal may have moved her up the order when it comes to penalty kicks.

"If we find our way against PV, playing them close again, she might have to move into that first five," Holle said. "She may be our first kicker."

While Jauron may have sealed the game with her foot, she kept the contest going with her hands. North trailed 4-3 through four rounds of penalty kicks, but Jauron rallied to stop the final two shots she faced, extending the shootout.

"I knew she had it from the start," junior Addison Miller said of her keeper. "She plays with her heart and I know she's going to put 100 percent effort into everything she does."

Central (7-11) actually thought it had won in the fifth round after Blue Devil keeper Addisen Ford made a stop on Kaylee Nuci. But it was ruled Ford moved off her line, allowing Nuci to retake the kick and score.

Ford was ruled to have come off her line four times in the game, three times in the shootout, and once on a penalty kick from Addison Miller in the 37th minute, allowing Miller to retake the kick and score to give North a 1-0 lead at halftime.

"Some of that is a little bit confusing to us for sure, and a little bit questionable on the retakes too, and it's something we've talked to her about as well," Central head coach Nick Newman said. "It's super disappointing, you're not going to get anybody to go back and change a call but, yeah, it's something that disappointed us but she's given us an amazing four years and kept us in games this entire time."

Central answered quickly in the second half with Dylan Moeller burying a penalty kick of her own in the 42nd minute to tie the game. The Blue Devils came out strong in both halves, dominating the first 25 minutes of each, but couldn't finish in the final third.

North managed to even up possession in the final 15 minutes of both frames.

"We fought for all 100 minutes of that game," Miller said. "We started off kind of slow and then we started to pick up our communication and that was our key."

The loss brings an end to a standout career from Ford for Central. Heading to play for Drake, Ford cemented herself as one of the best keepers in the area, and also put on a show with her leg this year, notching four goals, including three on free kicks from near or beyond midfield.

"My time in the Quad-Cities for soccer is short but I'd say she's the best keeper we've had in this area for a long time, and an even better person and student, that's the most important part," Newman said. "I'm so excited to see her play at Drake and get that opportunity."

North, meanwhile, turns its eyes to fifth-ranked Pleasant Valley. The Wildcats had a 1-0 lead on the Spartans before falling 2-1 back on May 2, and hope they can carry that same play into Tuesday's game, this time for 80 minutes.

"I think that gives us a lot of confidence, knowing that we were able to play with a top 5, 6 team in the state and we get another opportunity at it," Holle said. "We'll be ready."