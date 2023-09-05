Boys soccer

United Township 8, Sterling 0: Brodie King had a hat trick, and the Panthers are off to a 2-0 start in Western Big 6 Conference play and 5-1 overall after a dominant win at the Panther pitch. Carson Killam added two goals and Yovani Gonzalez, Elijah Nache, and Jayden Kerr also scored. Ben Raymond and Logan Schaefer combined for the shutout in net in a game that coach Mooch King called the best win of the year so far. Sterling is 4-4-2, 0-2 Big 6.

Quincy 3, Rock Island 1: The Blue Devils (2-2, 2-0 Big 6) remain at the top of the conference with Moline and UT after a road win at Almquist Field. Logan Epping, Evan Sohn and Josh Stupavsky scored for Quincy. Benjamin Goeh had the lone goal for Rocky (4-2, 1-1).

Alleman 5, Galesburg 4 (OT): Alleman (5-1, 1-1 Big 6) prevailed at home as the Silver Streaks (3-2-1, 0-2) fell in overtime for the second straight week of Big 6 play after the game was tied 3-3 after regulation. Caleb Kale had a hat trick and Adan Nunez scored twice for the Pioneers. Sam Satisky helped keep Galesburg in the game with three goals, and Ethan Oxley scored another.

Girls swimming

Pleasant Valley 102, Bettendorf 84: The Spartans are off to a 3-0 start in dual meets under first-year coach Meredith Gorman after beating the rival Bulldogs at home. Dawsyn Green (200-meter IM, 100 butterfly) had two wins for the Spartans and helped open the meet with a 200 medley relay win with Tabitha Tallman, Caitlin Quinn, and Lindsay Durick.

Also picking up wins for PV were Lauren Kathan (200 free), Savannah Smith (100 free), Quinn (500 free), and Jenna Farwell (100 back). Farwell, Ella Boehm, Leilah Gaither, and Stacy) won the 200 free relay and Smith, Reagan Fossey, Tallman, and Quinn won the 400 free relay.

Jaya Stacy (50 free, 100 breast) and Abigail McCool (diving) had wins for Bettendorf.

-- Staff report