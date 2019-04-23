Girls soccer
Bettendorf 3, Muscatine 1: Bettendorf scored two goals in the second half to pull away from Muscatine and hand the Muskies their first loss of the season.
Riley Markham scored to give the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1) a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute, but Muscatine (4-1, 4-1) tied the game on a goal from Emma Freyermuth in the 36th minute.
Bettendorf retook the lead in the 44th minute, then put the game away on a goal from Sophia Utsinger in the 62nd minute. The win keeps Bettendorf a half-game back of Assumption for the conference lead.
Pleasant Valley 8, North 0: Jayne Abraham scored a hat trick to lead six different Spartan scorers in a win over the Wildcats.
Pleasant Valley (6-2, 3-1) took a 2-0 lead on goals from Natalie Aller and Maya Johnson in the 13th minute, then Abraham scored her first in the 27th minute, and Ellie Scranton added a goal in the 34th minute to put PV up 4-0 at halftime.
Abraham scored two more goals in the 60th and 64th minute, then Camryn Woods and Jenna Aller capped the scoring in the final five minutes.
Aerianna Trowers made 12 saves for North (1-7, 0-4) while Ashlee Kwak made two for the Spartans.
Burlington 4, Clinton 1: Haley Dash scored the lone goal as the River Queens (3-4, 0-3) fell to the Grayhounds (2-4, 1-4).
Central 8, West 0: The Blue Devils (3-3, 3-2) snapped a two game losing streak with a win over the Falcons (1-7, 0-4).
Quincy 1, Alleman 0: Hayley Milhauser scored in the 18th minute to lead the Blue Devils (4-5-3, 2-0-1) over the Pioneers (6-4-2, 1-3-0). Billi Fleck made six saves in net for the Pioneers, while Megan Tanghe made two as the two keepers split time.
United Township 9, Galesburg 0: Kayla Dorn scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Panthers (6-3-3, 2-0-2) to a rout of the Silver Streaks.
The Panthers also had two goals from Aria Fix and Janeah Bell as they led 7-0 at halftime.
Girls track and field
Cajigal leads Alleman at Sailer Invite: Asked to describe Alexandra Cajigal, the Alleman senior who won the Mary Welling Award for the top athlete at Tuesday’s 14th annual Sailer Girls’ Track & Field Invitational, Alleman coach Scott Stoll offered two words.
“West Point,” he said. “That’s all you really need to know.”
The U.S. Army is Cajigal’s destination when her Pioneer days are over, and success in her last Sailer Invite was her determination.
Cajigal won the 3200 in a meet record time of 11:47.57, eclipsing the 2012 mark of 11:50.99 set by Sherrard’s Skye Corken. She later won gold in the 1600 in 5:37.83.
“I gave her a tough night,” said Alleman coach Scott Stoll. “After the 1600, she had about a 15-minute break before she came back and ran a leg in the 4x400 (which placed third). She’s one of those who still do it and don’t complain. The bigger the challenge, the more she comes through.”
The Welling Award wasn’t the only one captured by the Pioneers. They also won the Sailer trophy for the top team, running away with the championship by scoring 165 points. United Township, the largest school in the nine-team field, was second with 96 points. Sherrard was third with 67.
