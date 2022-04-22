Prep report: Bettendorf, PV girls soccer teams notch wins

Girls soccer

Bettendorf 4, Moline 1: The Bulldogs scored three times in the first period and never looked back in their victory over the Maroons on Day 1 of the Bettendorf Invitational Friday.

Autumn Skahill, Avery Horner, Alma Gonzalez-Hayes and Carson Bohonek all scored for Bettendorf, with Gonzalez-Hayes and Bohonek also tallying an assist.

Avery Franzman made two saves for Bettendorf and Tori Rivera one.

Pleasant Valley 6, Iowa City West 0: It took Pleasant Valley 15 minutes to get on the board in their matchup with Iowa City West at the Bettendorf Invitational on Friday.

Once the Spartans scored, however, they didn't waste much time increasing their lead.

Morgan Russman scored off an Ashley Zumdome assist in the 15th minute and Camryn Woods tallied her first of the night two minutes later for Pleasant Valley.

Woods finished with a hat trick on the night, tallying two of the Spartans three goals after intermission.

Russman also scored in the 32nd minute to put Pleasant Valley up 3-0 heading into halftime and Kensie Staats completed the scoring for the Spartans. Pleasant Valley had 11 shots on goal compared to two for Iowa City West.

Addie Kerkoff assisted on all three second half goals.

The sixth-ranked Spartans will take on No. 11 Linn-Mar on day two of the event Saturday.

